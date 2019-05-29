Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
{"duration":"0:38","description":"A man lit himself on fire Wednesday afternoon near the White House, on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, according to the United States Secret Service.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63353685","title":"Man sets himself on fire near White House","url":"/US/video/man-sets-fire-white-house-63353685"}