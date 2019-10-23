Man sets sail in his very own pumpkin boat

More
This Tennessee man grew his own 900-pound pumpkin, hollowed it out and then set sail.
0:48 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man sets sail in his very own pumpkin boat
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"This Tennessee man grew his own 900-pound pumpkin, hollowed it out and then set sail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66464963","title":"Man sets sail in his very own pumpkin boat","url":"/US/video/man-sets-sail-pumpkin-boat-66464963"}