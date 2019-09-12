Man torches patrol car

More
The unoccupied vehicle was parked outside of the Hawthorne Police Department in Los Angeles when it became engulfed in flames.
0:26 | 12/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man torches patrol car
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The unoccupied vehicle was parked outside of the Hawthorne Police Department in Los Angeles when it became engulfed in flames. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67604943","title":"Man torches patrol car","url":"/US/video/man-torches-patrol-car-67604943"}