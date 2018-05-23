Man wanted for attacking an SUV with sledgehammer

More
The victim and suspect are both unknown after the attack in Philadelphia, May 22, 2018.
1:31 | 05/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man wanted for attacking an SUV with sledgehammer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55388844,"title":"Man wanted for attacking an SUV with sledgehammer","duration":"1:31","description":"The victim and suspect are both unknown after the attack in Philadelphia, May 22, 2018.","url":"/US/video/man-wanted-attacking-suv-sledge-hammer-55388844","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.