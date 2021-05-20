-
Now Playing: Child struck by bullet while riding in car dies from injuries
-
Now Playing: Hero teacher discusses stopping middle school shooting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More violence in Middle East as a Hamas official predicts cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Philly Zoo visitor introduces stuffed animal to leopard
-
Now Playing: Rare albino dolphin spotted off California coast
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Cher moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: The phone call that ‘raised a lot of red flags’ during Paige Birgfeld investigation
-
Now Playing: Paige Birgfeld murder highlights dangers of sex work
-
Now Playing: Semiconductor shortage puts the brakes on car industry
-
Now Playing: Utah Jazz players surprises students with scholarships
-
Now Playing: CDC predicts COVID-19 cases, deaths will decrease over next month
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals to jumpstart your summer
-
Now Playing: Alleged assault confession on Facebook leads ex-college student's push for justice
-
Now Playing: Sheriff’s deputy rescues mother and son from overturned car
-
Now Playing: Mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old
-
Now Playing: Woman attacked in alleged anti-Asian NYC hate crime breaks silence
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old who fought off attempted kidnapper speaks out
-
Now Playing: Serving up kindness
-
Now Playing: Civil rights investigation launched into 2019 death of Black man in custody