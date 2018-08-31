Transcript for Former Marine accused of making 42 'enhanced' bombs

It began with four different. Unmarked cars out. Blocking different parts of the street that it was the bomb squad ATF DPS also rounding this mesa home near Hinckley and the celts I was asked to evacuate house so. With not a lot of explanation undercover agents forced Craig Henry's family and at least seven other families from their homes for five hours. As they ripped this home apart and works to remove the deadly discovery. You don't do them just for the practice he was. Obviously he had something in mind to use them. There is no other purpose for shrapnel loaded pipe bombs allegedly made by a man who clearly knew what he was doing. Investigators say each one was either filled or cover with shrapnel Henry describes his neighbor a marine as a man of few words. He was pretty open that he had PT SD. That's what military. He was separated from military and he was seeking treatment. 51 year old Jeffrey back cash telling federal agents he's been making these weapons for forty years why he says his wife asked him to. He calls her a quote ultra prep are fearful of the collapse of the US government. It's so 42 of them could do an awful lot of damage that's just amazing. Video from play fifteen shows Metcalf at a local Marine Corps league meeting Metcalf served as a command it. You know it's. When you hear all the steps tango that's not a person I know.

