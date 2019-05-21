Transcript for Marine jet crashes in North Carolina, pilot ejected safely

In North Carolina marine pilot safely ejected before his jet crash he walked away from the crash site in the woods. He was based at air station cherry point. Cause of the crash is under investigation another deadly plane crash in Alaska float plane crashed near the city of catcher can killing the pilot and passenger. No word on the cause the plane is owned by Tak Kwan a air. That's the same company involved in last week's midair collision between sightseeing planes in the same area six people died and that crash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.