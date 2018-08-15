Transcript for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students start new school year

Archery Stillman Douglas but Douglas high school are going back to school and it's the first day of school of course last year in February excuse me this year in February. Seventeen people students and people who work at the school lost their lives in a tragic mass shooting. So we have one of our reporter Stephanie watch she's there in Florida she is spent a lot of time. With these students with the community and first before we go to Stephanie and let's take a listen to what some of the students have sad about what going back to school means for them. I'm expecting to go to back to school like every other year but at the same time you know that it's never going to be normal again you know I like to think of it as a new normal. But I wish we didn't have to experience this new normal I wished. It was just like every other year I pick up my clothes I have a good time but this year I can't hope but constantly think about. Not only myself and my friends my school but. Constantly thinking about my friends other schools who don't have as many safety precautions as we now do you and I worry about them. Stephanie you know the first day of school is supposed to be happy day it's supposed to be a normal day. For high school students they shouldn't behalf be thinking about this in dealing with all of this as they say you've spent so much time. With these families in the aftermath since February what does this milestone mean for that. Well today as a students are turning to school I mean just behind me the students are right here in school there. Let's be wrapping in just under four hours efforts that classes. A lot of the students I we've been talking to over the last six months. Have been dealing what we what we described as this new normal where there's a new security there is new threats that you know they have to think about constantly. As Lauren hot described it actually one of the youngest members of marks per lives and spent her entire summer as a fulltime activists on the road speaking to young voters. Yes the last thing she wants to worry about school safety your stomach dog which she wants to write about what she's going Wear to school today. But what she is facing is this new normal she's worried about her friends who are at other schools that might not have seen safety measures in place as Donny Douglas. We also ran into Victoria gave out this morning victorious and we spent a lot of time with over the last six months. She tragically lost or harboring and walking all of us in that match shooting. In big I is somebody who is obviously grappling with the loss of her boyfriend but at the same time. It's what we described again this new normal where she's returning to school human yesterday and picked up for school supplies. She's expecting that today is going to be as normal it is any nothing special will be happening which is what a lot of these students want and I know the school district is trying to. Make these students feel you know this is just a normal school year. As difficult. As that maybe. And I guess the question for me is is is that even possible is normal they want to make this day. They're so going back to the same campus that building where most of the people were shot last year is not being used its closed down so. Are there just constant reminders of what happened for them. They are everywhere here on this campus so first of all off time yet enough you can see but there is a freshman building down here. That freshman buildings still stand and is one of the survivors of the attack was actually in the first classroom that was attacked repairs and totally. She spoke into a lot of students who are a little weird out that that building as you still here on campus. But why that's happening is that there's it's still going on that is. Evidence. For the state that that was stay there and will remain and eventually they will be turning that freshman. Into a memorial for the seventeen lives lot. Now there's also new security masters on here which I touch on lightly before. So what they'll be doing if they will be a mandatory. School resource office are or armed school safety officer on every campus. They also will be having mandatory locked on Joe's I know here stunning that they will be having one drill at least one drug monthly. And also you know. They they had these measures in place where they had clear backpacks that's been thrown out what they're really focusing on now is the mental health of the students. An of course another reminder is that there is still a looming trial in this community. The suspect is expected in court later today so as hard as these this being yet think wants to continue on in. Go back to some sense of normalcy there are these constant reminders and Stephanie thanks for joining.

