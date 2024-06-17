Maryland governor pardons 175,000 marijuana convictions

Gov. Wes Moore has issued an historic pardon to 175,000 people who were convicted of marijuana-related crimes, including misdemeanor possession. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien joins the show.

June 17, 2024

