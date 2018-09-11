-
Now Playing: 'Firenado' seen swirling amid Northern California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian flees wildfire in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Authorities searching for motive in bar massacre
-
Now Playing: Rare bird making a splash in New York City
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving wildfire devastates Northern California
-
Now Playing: More than 500 firefighters working to stop the wildfires
-
Now Playing: Residents in California race to evacuate as wildfire flares up
-
Now Playing: Brush fire ignites in Griffith Park behind Los Angeles Zoo
-
Now Playing: Massive blazes raging throughout California
-
Now Playing: Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg shares his incredible act of courage
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama surprises students at former high school, room erupts with joy
-
Now Playing: FBI seeks to find man seen near home of abducted 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
-
Now Playing: North Carolina man survives surprise bear attack
-
Now Playing: More than 27K evacuated as fire destroys town
-
Now Playing: Mom of shooting victim: 'I want gun control'
-
Now Playing: 'We all try to make sense of the senseless': Police search for motive in CA shooting
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Matt Gutman speaks out about his new book 'The Boys in the Cave'
-
Now Playing: Person seen in surveillance video in case of missing teen
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, new memoir 'Becoming'
-
Now Playing: New video shows terrifying moments of California bar massacre