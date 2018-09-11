Transcript for Massive blazes raging throughout California

Clayton send L who's also on at a wildfire he's in the semi valley Sar wanna see were cleaning is. And what's happening there. We are here at the wolves a fire in Ventura county California it is now more than 8000 acres and still growing in you can take a look around here and see. What it has done to this neighborhood homes burned down in fact this house right here. Neighbors tell us was owned by a firefighter who is still out there fighting these fires. Even though his family's home. Here has burned down and is a total loss now as the sun has come up here again so has the wind and that is been the problem here the winds picking up. Huge gusts in excess of fifteen miles an hour overnight and when the winds are that fast and the flames are moving that quickly firefighters have no way. To get around this fire and set up a perimeter they simply captive run ahead of it. Get on the leading edge and trying to figure out what ways to save homes but obviously with homes like this they were not able to do that but they are trying their best now. 75 homes we understand have been destroyed here. We're not sure if that number is gonna go up as the day goes on we'll have to wait and see we are expecting more. Hot heavy winds today that could kick these blames up in different spots. That's always a problem for firefighters during this Santa Ana wind season here in Southern California. Out right now 75000. Homes. Are under evacuation order so a lot of people out of their homes not able to get back and not sure when they're going to get back and this is not the only fire burning in this area the hill fire is burning just to the west of here that is already up to 101000 acres. And shows no signs of slowing doubts are still being very dangerous fire situation here in Southern California. Clayton San Dell ABC news oak park California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.