Transcript for Massive earthquake rocks Alaska

I'm book I was still allows and you're watching ABC news live there have been more than 12100. Aftershocks is that seven point no rocket Anchorage and the surrounding area I'm standing on one of the only road to still has significant damage in as you can see it's become something. Of a local attraction families have been a walking up taking pictures you have kids. We're playing in the rubble here literally you can see where the earthquake. A literally crumbled this road. And then people are here. Having a pretty. Good time taking pictures something that they'll. Remember for a long time now beyond this the Department of Transportation has been doing a great job getting many of the roads and highways to sustain damage. Back up and running they're hoping that and it. Not next couple of days that everything will be pretty much it back to normal at this point. Beyond this Ron Edwards shot Estonia take a little bit of time to clean up. I'm will car and you're watching ABC news lives.

