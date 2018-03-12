-
Now Playing: Nearly 1,400 aftershocks hit Alaska after earthquake
-
Now Playing: Earthquake collapses stretch of road in Alaska
-
Now Playing: Massive earthquake rocks Alaska
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's body arrives at Joint Base Andrews
-
Now Playing: Chinese Lantern Festival in California
-
Now Playing: 'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by a Cleveland radio station
-
Now Playing: Orthodox Jewish man attacked in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: 'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by radio station: Overreaction or outdated?
-
Now Playing: The Debrief: Celebrating former President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Recovery efforts underway after 7.0 quake causes major damage in Alaska
-
Now Playing: Autopsy shows EJ Bradford shot in the back: Family
-
Now Playing: NFL player apologizes for shoving and kicking woman, admits to lying about incident
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's casket departs Houston aboard Air Force One
-
Now Playing: 1 child killed, at least 45 injured when charter bus crashes in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's casket transported to Air Force One for DC flight
-
Now Playing: Santas hit the slopes for charity
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 3, 2018
-
Now Playing: Inside the love story between George and Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: New York police find ring dropped by newly-engaged couple
-
Now Playing: Paradise students displaced by deadly Camp Fire head back to school