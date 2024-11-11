Massive fire continues to burn in New York, New Jersey

WABC-TV meteorologist Raegan Medgie reports from West Milford, New Jersey, where the fire has been burning since Saturday.

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live