Mayor unveils ‘Key to NYC’ pass for vaccinated

More
The vaccine requirement will extend to workers and customers for indoor activities such as dining, fitness and entertainment.
4:20 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mayor unveils ‘Key to NYC’ pass for vaccinated

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:20","description":"The vaccine requirement will extend to workers and customers for indoor activities such as dining, fitness and entertainment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79241967","title":"Mayor unveils ‘Key to NYC’ pass for vaccinated","url":"/US/video/mayor-unveils-key-nyc-pass-vaccinated-79241967"}