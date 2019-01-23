Meek Mill and Jay-Z launch criminal justice reform organization

More
"We want to change outdated laws, give people hope and reform a system" said the rapper.
2:00 | 01/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meek Mill and Jay-Z launch criminal justice reform organization

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60577849,"title":"Meek Mill and Jay-Z launch criminal justice reform organization","duration":"2:00","description":"\"We want to change outdated laws, give people hope and reform a system\" said the rapper.","url":"/US/video/meek-mill-jay-launch-criminal-justice-reform-organization-60577849","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.