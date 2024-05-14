Memorial to be built in honor of Buffalo massacre victims unveiled

As residents of Buffalo, New York, will commemorate Tuesday two years since a racially motivated mass shooting, the final design for a permanent memorial was unveiled.

May 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live