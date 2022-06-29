3 men charged in connection with death of mobster James 'Whitey' Bulger

Federal prosecutors announced three men were charged on Thursday in connection with the 2018 death of notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live