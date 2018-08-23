-
Now Playing: Mother of Slain Chicago Teen Makes Plea for Stronger Gun Laws
-
Now Playing: Teenage Inauguration Performer Shot Dead in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Hadiya Pendleton Funeral Attended by First Lady
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama's Emotional Plea for Gun Control
-
Now Playing: Autopsy of Mollie Tibbetts indicates she was stabbed to death
-
Now Playing: Extraordinary public feud breaks out between Trump and Sessions
-
Now Playing: Two men found guilty in murder of teen Hadiya Pendleton
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane closes in on Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Child services investigates mother for her letting 8-year-old daughter walk alone
-
Now Playing: 911 denies help for baby stuck in a hot car
-
Now Playing: President Trump says longtime lawyer Michael Cohen is making up stories
-
Now Playing: New details and more questions about murder suspect's legal status in the US
-
Now Playing: State of emergency in Hawaii as state braces for storm's impact
-
Now Playing: Community mourns Mollie Tibbetts
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane churns toward Hawaii as a Category 4 storm
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane bears down on Hawaiian islands
-
Now Playing: Reality Winner sentenced in NSA leak scandal
-
Now Playing: Louisiana officer recognized for saving choking teacher's life
-
Now Playing: Florida police searching for man who stole donation jar for slain girl's family
-
Now Playing: Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane