Transcript for Mets manager Carlos Beltran resigns

Add one more name to baseball's cheating scandal today the mats parting ways with the manager calls Beltran. Before he even managed one game for the team and team is calling it a mutual decision. Saying it was not in anyone's best interest for Beltran to remain with the Mets. He was the only player named in the Major League baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros stealing signs Beltran was hired just this past November. We had to make an assessment. Where do we go from here and in car roses. Dot process as well as ours we both agreed it was going to be incredibly challenging. An incredibly difficult to do the job in a way in which he intended. Of course this comes just days after the Astros fired their its general manager and its manager AJ hinge. The Boston Red Sox also fired manager Alex Cora this week.

