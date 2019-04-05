Transcript for Miami police officer charged with lying about arrest caught on video

Prosecutors say that you knowingly caused harm in this loving did you. Miami Dade officer Alejandro overall deal with nothing to say now out of jail only. He's got seating. He's the cop in video that made headlines and flooded social media from the march straight out and I'm loving. She was the one who called police that date because she says she and a friend were threatened by a gun wielding neighboring southwest Miami Dade. Although would grab her by the neck and forced her to the ground why he yelled yeah but prosecutors say body cam video and witness statements shall Fuller picture of what happened. That while also claimed loving would not Obey commands there's no evidence to support this allegation. In fact she remains standing on the corner both voluntarily and at the direction of the police. And most having are all done knowingly and intentionally caused harm to miss loving. Anything that you want to say to the public hearing officer sworn to protect answer now faces a charge of official misconduct and misdemeanor battery. He's boss police director Juan Perez says an arrest of one of our own is disappointing. And overshadows the hard work of the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who strive daily to serve and protect our community.

