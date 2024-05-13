Michael Cohen, President Trump's former attorney takes stand

Michael Cohen, the attorney who allegedly helped broker a deal to cover up a claim of a liaison between Trump and Stormy Daniels, took the witness stand. ABC News' Jonathan Karl discusses testimony.

May 13, 2024

