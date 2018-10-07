Transcript for Michael Flynn appears in court

I'm Pierre Thomas reporting from the federal courthouse here in Washington the short hearing just wrapped up involving former national security advisor Michael Flynn. It was a procedural hearing looking at scheduling for possible sentencing date and questions about a pre sentence investigation that we need to be done. There don't appear to be any issues were cooperation. The judge wanted to get to know the defendant as a new judge in the case he wanted to hi Bob defended. But talk to prosecutors and two defense counsel sort of wrapped up in about ten to fifteen minutes. Done no real drama here today I'm Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.