Transcript for Michael Flynn's sentencing delay

I'm Katherine potter is outside the district court in Washington DC where a judge has agreed to delay the sentencing a president trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynn giving him. The opportunity to cooperate. Further for a possibly reduced sentence now this is a stunning development in this case and was eight. Heated hearing inside this courthouse judge Sullivan unleashed a blistering attack. On Flynn for his conduct for lying to the FBI about his conduct about his contacts with the Russians and specifically where he did that inside the White House for the top. Advisor to president from the judge said the Flynn quote you sold your country out and that his offense undermines what the American flag stands for the judge told -- he wouldn't hide his quote disgust and disdain. For Flynn an indicated he was at least considering putting him behind bars now Flynn declined to reverse his guilty plea and told the judge he took. Full responsibility for his actions now Flynn faces up. 26 months in prison and a special counsel Robert Muller's prosecutors. Have recommended no jail time they say he's cooperated extensively. With special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. The next update. His ninety days from now. Captain fathers reporting for ABC news.

