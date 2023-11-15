Michael Harriot on the retelling of Black American history

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with acclaimed columnist and political commentator Michael Harriot about his new book, “Black Af History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America.”

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live