Michigan police officer charged with murder in killing of Patrick Lyoya

Patrick Lyoya, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was shot in the head on April 4 after a police officer pulled him over for an unregistered license plate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live