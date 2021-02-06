In Mike Tyson rape case, victim Desiree Washington villainized by many: Part 3

Prosecutor Greg Garrison remembers when Washington stepped into the courtroom the jury gasped. At 18 years old, he says she only weighed about 106 pounds, compared to Tyson’s 240-250 pounds.
5:45 | 06/02/21

