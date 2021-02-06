Transcript for Mike Tyson serves his prison sentence: Part 5

Boyd: Having been the heavyweight champion of the world and then you're sitting in the pen, if you have any competence at all, that's going to tell you this is not a place to be. The first night that you were here, when you went in your cell and the door was closed and the lights went out, what thoughts did you have? Um, I don't know. It wasn't realistic at that point, but I knew -- I mean, after being in my cell, I mean, for a couple of days, though -- I used to say cells are horrible. You never forget them, I mean, as long as you live. Mike said to me, "I definitely did not do what I was accused of then, but I have done things in my life that I didn't get caught from that I deserve to be. And so I figured that it was, you know, it was just my time to have to pay the price." Wald: It was very upsetting. I mean, who wants to go from the lifestyle he had to, you know, an 8x12 cell and being known as a rapist. Voyles: I would go out and see him on a regular basis all through his period of incarceration. Here's a guy who, while he's in prison, his visitors list is like a who's who of people in the entertainment world, in the sports world, who are coming to visit with him. I wanted him to think that, you know, he still had a friend. What'd you think of Mike today? What did you guys talk about? How'd he look? Well, Mike looked excellent. And I think he's taking all this in stride. And Mike is doing pretty good for himself. Obviously, from what your T-shirt says, you feel Mike got a raw deal. Oh, definitely. I feel like Mike was railroaded and what have you. And they should give him another trial or just let them go. Lott: Mike would come in, sit down, and we start talking. And I couldn't imagine the emotion he was feeling, but I didn't want to make it worse. So we started talking about boxing, what's happening in New York. His absence saw the rise of some pretty extraordinary fighters -- Riddick Bowe, Evander Holyfield -- and boxing saw this great comeback with George Foreman. What do you do with your mind in a place of confinement? You know, they confine everything but your mind. You can't confine someone's mind. I think that's the only state of you that's actually free at all. Our body's only purpose is to carry our brain -- just to carry our brain. And from that perspective only, that I -- I believe, that we live -- for our brain to absorb knowledge. He was interested in reading about things and learning about things that he hadn't been -- he hadn't had time to before. I read a guy by the name of Homer, and he wrote about Achilles and Hector and he wrote about that war. There's really no wise men in this world because, as you know, knowledge is just everlasting. The only wise man is God. Confinement put me in a situation to understand Islam, become a Muslim and be proud of becoming a Muslim. By the time Tyson goes to jail and embraces Islam, it's just a broader understanding. Still a lot of controversy. Still a lot of people who are against Islam. But in a lot of ways, Ali helped kind of introduce this concept to America. I'm asking you in a nice way, the world is watching, and I want to have a lot of -- I want you to respect it. And I would like for you to call me by my name now. Muhammad. Muhammad Ali. Boyd: There were other athletes, figures who had embraced Islam. Lew Alcindor becomes Kareem abdul-jabbar, for instance. And so 30 years later in the '90s, I just think it played out very differently. Bradley: As his release approached, Tyson was being wooed by boxing's top promoters. Close friends say he'll probably rejoin the flamboyant Don King as he launches his comeback. I told him, "Mike, please consider this -- when you get out, don't go back to Don King. Get your own lawyer. Get your own accountant. Get your own adviser. Do not go back to Don." Don was around when he was in prison and was visiting him constantly and took great pains probably to make sure that that relationship would hold when he came out. There was a lot of discussion about some crazy deals for huge money that Don was obviously offering Mike that he couldn't refuse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.