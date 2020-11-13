Transcript for Minnesota hospitals near brink as officials battle to stop the spread

Minnesota is now reporting a record number of daily Coby chase is a stay recorded more than 7200. New cases yesterday a launch. State and local leaders not trying to say their health care systems from being overwhelmed when those leaders and mayor of Duluth Minnesota annaly Larson joins me live now for more good morning man Larson thanks for being here. Guy and you're grabbing me so when you see these record chase numbers what's your biggest concern. Arnold well you're trying to make are actually you know I'm. On sheltered him and I'm concerned about. I know Howell. Wary innocence or legal who own businesses and or their employing eighty. We aren't you double down didn't do everything that we and is controlling and until we see. And we got him in distance Lake Erie different theory typical recent that's. She ingredient and air. And so yesterday Duluth announced closing City Hall an indoor park and rec activities have been all students. To distance learning what drove you to make that I'll why now. Yeah so be tracking actually really grass and census in making decisions. The city in your ability. Beds are starting to open at 14100. Youth. See which may not allow to some of your viewers. Yesterday we had over 300. Zealots like. Exponential growth over and over again and all that we can do which you of atlases sister really Enders or. At risk and what is at eighty is you know. And residents need. And so while. I call eight decisions and not. This isn't she asked what we do we dude and I mean we. Tree they. Gary differently. And want to celebrate my holidays next year with my handling which means that I need to make a decision this year. Heart and big ice but you're in the midwest. What we do we tended period here each other and be good neighbors and others point 0000. I've got this message out but even greater urgency well armed and let me rate. And has the reaction bend his when you talk about things like not spending the holidays together even more silly talk about pulling kids out of schools should. That often gives a strong reaction people have a hard time with. It's. Being nothing stirs us Laura's parents and our so. That does dip a country actually is. Many cities and communities like our expert will be learning from yeah. Our sorrow and an and other places are very difficult decisions we battled economy with the social and emotional eases and education. All of which is really essential because we don't national and it really leaves eights and individual community at her old position. Being a wet years to be an interest against one another when really gorgeous. Day and eight and me verbally. And protector mine workers and you keep everybody SC has. And from the beginning of this pandemic we have heard about the need to flatten their curves that we don't overwhelm the home health care system which. How worried are you about Duluth hospitals. Yeah regional health care center actually in a while we are community of 86000. People we 40000 daily commuters who into the city or Biersch. Or education we six point seven million tourists we're really beautiful city and we actually are our how bad it really trustees litmus. In a greater state like Minnesota we are greater Minnesota meaning you know we're we're in the Twin Cities are Starker between cities. So I didn't really is a collaboration and other institutions. Occur. This point I am deeply concerned we are seen as many cities and your nearest big green country. Decisions about an elective surgeries about you know the balance between getting your regular new you know much needed necessary medical care AM and I'd be mindful helping keeping distance I'm you know unnecessary risks but at this point we are an eight point. Where it would be that we would. We have to hospitals there were about there are doing everything they and a multiple sites they moved. Services around. Well we do it then. Occurred right. And I know you guys need all the more you can get like so many other cities around this country mayor Emily Larson we appreciate your time today thank you.

