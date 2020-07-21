-
Now Playing: 7 mothers speak out on shared pain, common goal
-
Now Playing: Police reform in America and possible paths forward
-
Now Playing: Is this time different?
-
Now Playing: This new PSA wants you to think about COVID-19 + Racism
-
Now Playing: 'Her Stories' franchise brings important topics to the screen
-
Now Playing: How the University of Central Florida plans to reopen safely
-
Now Playing: Signs of deep changes in Americans' attitudes on racial discrimination
-
Now Playing: Detroit police corporal charged after journalists were hit with rubber pellets
-
Now Playing: Trump considers sending law enforcement to other cities
-
Now Playing: NFL, players agree to coronavirus testing protocols
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ remembers producer Daisha Riley
-
Now Playing: Teachers and parents head to court to block Florida schools from reopening
-
Now Playing: Barbara Fedida will not return to ABC News after alleged racial comments probe
-
Now Playing: Kanye West tweets take aim at wife Kim Kardashian West
-
Now Playing: Couple placed under house arrest after refusing COVID-19 quarantine
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine trials show promising early results
-
Now Playing: Florida hits 10K new COVID-19 cases for 6th consecutive day
-
Now Playing: Suspect in shooting of federal judge's family found dead
-
Now Playing: Trump deploys federal agents to Chicago