Transcript for Missing Utah college student was killed, man arrested: Police

Today a dramatic swat team takedown in Salt Lake City the case of 23 year old college student MacKenzie Lou it turning from a missing persons case to a murder case after exhausting week investigation. We are filing charges. And aggravated murder. Aggravated kidnapping. Obstruction of justice. And desecration of a body in the homicide. Of MacKenzie. The person of interest turned suspect he's 31 year old I Ullah a jockey the owner of the house detectives searched Wednesday night. Police say witnesses described a job he recently burning something in his back yard. There making a gruesome discovery. A forensic excavation of the burn area was conducted which resulted in the finding of several chart items that were consistent with personal items of MacKenzie lack. Other chart material was located which has been determined. To be female human tissue. That house just five miles from the park where police say elect met the suspect at three A in June 17 it's not exactly clear how they knew each other. The arrested person stated that he did not know what McKenzie looked like. And tonight having seen a photo. Or online profile MacKenzie despite having several photos of her and the profile four. Investigators say a jockey was the last person Louis texted formal charges are pending lightens and dale ABC news Denver.

