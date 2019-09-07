Transcript for MLB commissioner Bud Selig on new book, state of baseball

Today we bring in a baseball hall of Famer and one of America's most most widely recognized sports executives he served as the ninth commissioner Major League Baseball. Overseeing the 1994 strike baseball's great financial turnaround in also loudly to the steroid era. You're previously the Argentine present them all keepers and are credited with keeping the franchise in Milwaukee. Now baseball's commissioner emeritus is out with a new book for the good of the game and he joins ABC Sports Radio to talk about it in other baseball topics today. Mr. seelig think you so much for coming in pleasure to be here thank you. Now and I have a birthday coming up and are doing a quick idea thirty yeah yeah. Going strong writing a book Acela dinky for coming in and then you for celebrating early let us. The for the good of the game why did you write it my dreaded this time it what do you want people to take from it. Well. I rewarded. Only years I was commissioner a lot of things happening and people would say. Early ought to write a book and I've told the story image true. We were in Cooperstown. Jim Rice was going on all aflame. And Doris Kearns Goodwin famous husband Richard from up to. Cooperstown and that met the night before we were all sitting on Henry Aaron his wife for a we are having a great conversation. Telling stories and people came and and she said to me over and over you can write of him as a historian you can't let these stories just. Goal and soul. I have a lot of other people time in. It was tougher than I thought I don't mind telling but the fact is Jews. Said he considered it history book and do I do they do I I think historians we'll evaluate baseball. And or social institution in the future and I hope this book will provide at least knowledge that. They can use as a Ohio eight. Now over your. Two plus decades as missionaries say in the book that there were few comp days maybe the day of the Super Bowl as a com date has been warned thinking about baseball but there always seem to be something coming up in their resist something that you had a league baseball author. Eleventh their financial turnaround and then. Here's the steroid era and in the strike. And ask commissioner and as an executive and leader of a league. Maybe it's too easy just there to tie economist to say what was the tougher challenges but. What sorts how did those challenges shape based on shape your decision making as time went on as a commissioner well. I endure Leon. We're gonna have to make change and graceful of the social institution. It's resistant to change also from some resistance. All institutions seem resistant to change them. But changing the economics was. Really. For instance. First big change as a wildcard. I got killed and got guys they role held for all my goodness engine. He's Ronay game back from Milwaukee and what you don't test and look where we added it we have two more wild card teams and then where would we be without. And soul that was true over everything. Revenue assurance. Really really painful. And one thing you have to learn New Hampshire commissioner a sport whatever you do somebody's going to be made. That's the way it is now. So. You all the changes were difficult but. Beyond necessary. The sport had really changed since the twenties or thirties. And it was painful. And we were paying a price war. Affiliates of life lesson at someone's always going to be angry no matter what you know what decision you make no matter what as seriously as anyone can better decide as an act that. So you've led baseball through these two unique challenges. And UV baseball's social institution and like how you speak about in that way right now. We talk about a divided America in sports is that the epicenter. In so many athletes are taking different answers seek out African NFL and that how that's kind of the woman soccer team just won the world cop at how that's dispersed and that's partly solvers Maxwell do with the Oakland a's since that point we haven't seen. Earned much of anthem kind of ties in baseball but I'm curious not so much your take on that but as a commissioner. Where mop rob Manfred stance today. How how do you address these crises moments are cool Paula crises for forever you want to put it. How do you leads and went to that and should baseball take action in the way that the NB aid. You're talking might just in terms of any particular crisis. Media and something that's so culturally tied in like this one it would the National Anthem and Kong camp earnings and how people responding well. Look. What you have to. Have to do term. First Devoe is watchers Ford is that what you're trying. Shed now. Even initiative to root social institution. We have responsibility. And so you have to make dislike them 9/11 and we hear you. Do after new. Make decisions that are based on what's in the best interest of the sport on with them and counsel your Kindle and I. I'm are gonna get involved than the others. Crisis because everybody has their own but but that was always my judgment and have worked out pretty well. Net you're able to leave baseball through through those times and then there is another one that I think. I sitting sometimes gets forgotten until this time of year comes around is the all star game the two dozen two also are aiming at some strong words about that strong feelings about it. On particular area particularly. About players leaving. From the stadium during the game. What's your take on how the all star game has changed course become more fun loving like my image from that I'm very bonds picked up Torii Hunter after rob the home run as. Molly did again that was good think column. Look at the when I used to use is Ted Williams. And I love Ted Williams for a lot of reasons but he broke. He broke a zobel. I have the X ray in my office of princess and because of how my got any played all fourteen innings. And end. Henry Aaron uses your enemy will Lee. Roberto and I sort of pretty good outfield next. Played all nine NE thing. But the all star game had drifted away from noon prayers didn't want it common. Man's name this man and and Seoul where we were trying to do and have nothing to do with a tie in Milwaukee a really good fox and really come up with the idea there are realistic. About this time accounts. And so. Why I mean and an. Two people I talk to at the time I called run sandal. Loved and who. Who was sentiment announcement and we talked about the austerity. And he's and I told me I. What do you think about there blow of the these coercive brought player and by the way the next year or city and Chicago. And it's ninth inning of the game news for audience of all it. Was going on my program and other time but he was part of the wall. But all the players from both teams are all lined up so they all stay and so that's what we were trying to do we have the vessels a game that's. We did yes absolutely and it's the most popular exhibit hall fan bases. So while what wild card interleague play these are some of the changes you implemented baseballs and ever growing in the continue to see changing innovations. In a way like we have in. Before. Forty most proud of hazard and I guess. Well a lot of things and a voice and bring it came back from walking Lowe's we number one for regret about it in terms of commissioners think. The economic changes in the game here's a remiss if there were critical. The team hadn't change economically. Since I called the of its field poll programs enemies on. That's yeah that's a long time in acting to. So that's something I'm. Yet as a historian I'm sure you look at it more that way radios and derisive term and do arm do you consider this anywhere with all the runs in. Well you know every error. I was taught you will have its advantages I remember in the late sixties remember there was no hitting and they were blowing them around and they were door and all. Com. So. What's going on now is interest in and who knows what five pretenders. Or that's stored. Now all we have to get out here for your book tour but one last question. When easing in this 2019 season and what are your hopes for the remainder of this year for the next five to ten years as well. This year has been interest in we have some great reason we're never a lot of good while kind of racist or all the people who are critics that second team and it's yeah exactly right is gonna have sailors and could we have some divisions and are doing virtually over yam. Com. Sharp look forward to some great Grecian as the rest of the year. National League central the interest and some others shaping up in May be a little better and I thought the wildcard race will be going. Why are should be good does it really really good. And obviously I'm one of those people very optimistic the future. Excellent as a fan I entail. I'm a Mets fans are not always optimistic but I am optimistic about where and believe me we wish them well yes I do tail and all of Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig make you so much for taking the time condi ABC news today. Think he's a model for listening will cease in talkies and have a good.

