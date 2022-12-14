Monster storm pummels South, Midwest with tornados and snow

At least two people are dead after a cluster of tornados barreled through the South, with more twisters and potential blizzards on the way. ABC News' Rob Marciano reports from New Orleans.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live