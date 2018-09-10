Transcript for 'Monstrous' hurricane nears US with 110 mph winds

With hurricane Michael marching toward the Florida Panhandle governor Rick Scott is not mincing words if your own defense don't think it do. The shocking Q so far east of emergency declared across Florida Alabama and Georgia. And mark just the warm already wreaking Havoc in parts of Mexico and Cuba overnight leaving residents Michaels here in the US nerve. We woke up this morning in all the permanently. Well as the first category two and now it's looking like it's going to be worth so we're a little nervous so residents now racing to prepare however they can this is the scene in one supermarket in Tallahassee. The shields. And the and the lines at gas stations long. FEMA is already on the ground also Fareed seeing for the worst. You will see damaged damaged infrastructure you'll see power outages and services that we are normally used to will be in erupted as a result of hurricane Michael. Officials say Michael could be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades and the major concern is this the warm thirds. You can not hide there is no way to hide from storm surge is impossible. So get prepared and get out and evacuations ordered. On top of that warning president trump this afternoon also approved an emergency declaration for Florida meaning more help from Washington bottom line. Officials are not taking Michael lightly and they are urging residents to be vigilant. It was good for ABC news Panama city beach Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.