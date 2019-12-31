Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

When I'm gonna do elementary near the top five things to note this New Year's Eve. Number one the new level of security for tonight's festivities in New York police are rolling out every kind of security for the Times Square. Ball dropping and YPD will be working in conjunction with the FBI and Homeland Security. And this year for the first time grounds will also be used for surveillance purposes. Elsewhere in Chicago pleas to the point thirteen hundred additional officers across the city after the weather the storm that slammed the northeast is finally moving out to sea. The snow showers around the Great Lakes. It'll be mostly calm around the country for celebration with the exception of rain expected the Pacific northwest and south Texas. Number two a developing story from Baghdad where hundreds of people have tried to storm the US embassy. They're angry over recent US air strike that targeted a Ronnie and backed notes. Dozens of militia members were killed in those airstrikes the protesters chanted down with the USA. I think number three new details about an attack on a Chanukah celebration in north of New York City investigators are now looking into whether the suspect in the Honecker stabbing attack it's also connected to me. Unsolved stabbing of a rabbi in this thing community. Drafting Thomas now faces. Hate crime charges stemming from Saturday's attack one victim remains in critical condition we had to West Virginia for not report nearly three dozen cadets training to be president guards have been fired. After a photo appeared to share them making a Nazi salute. The move comes weeks after the picture was first released three current officers have also been fired to cadets reportedly claimed they made that gesture to show respect for their instructor. And follower number five account balance and New Year's rocking eve on ABC a million people are expected to. Pack into Times Square tonight we caught up with host Ryan Seacrest amnesty failed to ask them about tonight shell. And what they're most exciting sport. It's Julie Hart did pick a favorite you know we've got ETS who's going to be voting with caring incredible global fan base I think double rock Times Square in a crazy way we have those below them. Levine with desperate for the next wells tap I'm really think it's the Alanis Morissette and attacked them Ilyce. The first album I was average daily attacks but some really is that Paula Abdul. It's going to be doing a little straight up and cold hearted snake and in the Jones for this in mind. That shout. Dick Clark's new years rocking eve with Ryan Seacrest marks its 48 year in Times Square. It starts tonight at 8 PM eastern it's got to be a party in a fun time have a safe time for anyone celebrating. When each morning. Got warning everyone in his New Year's Eve and heads. It's the final day of 29 T believe I just got used to saying twenty I had a team high in delegates say 20/20. It's hard when the thinking. Preparations are underway from coat secures for tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations authorities here in New York are promising that Times Square will be just about the safest place on earth tonight it all comes just hours after heavy winds sent this wind turbine crashing down onto the street and another part of the city. Crushing a car. No one was injured at storm is finally moving out to sea after causing problems across the northeast but other parts of the country aren't so lucky when it comes to the weather today let's bring in ABC the NASA rocket para. Who has more on the celebrations that will win again 20/20 and what we can expect and as good morning. Good morning Kenneth and Andrea the good news is that the weather tonight should be much better than it has been for most of the country as police. Ramp up their their presence to ensure party goers stay safe. As millions prepare to celebrate the start of the new decade a major winter storm threatening the fun across more than a dozen states in recent days shutting down highways causing hundreds of accidents. In taking at least two lives. Drivers' meeting Intel would humbled South Dakota. Black eyes triggering an accident in Iowa and freezing rain from upstate new York New England making first leaked driving her match of the I 95 corridor to Waterston. I race I'm right Rhodes about historic very hard Ericsson expects I've managed. But the weather now looking better for tonight's celebrations. Everywhere except the Pacific northwest look at okay answering in the near this and security preps around the nation kicked into high gear. Police are deploying an additional thirteen hundred officers across the Citi you'll. The New Year's Day holiday. 40% of individuals who were killed guided crashes where at least one driver was on the airport so well. In New York police rolling out every kind of security for the Times Square ball drop. Com we'll have intelligence officers outside hot out there as lost control of visitors and emergency service units. And then as well with our federal and saleable partners. The NYPD will be working in conjunction with the FBI and Homeland Security. And this year for the first time drones will also be used for surveillance purposes the most well police that protected event that'll be earth. And the festivities in Times Square will begin just after 11 PM eastern tonight but people start to lineup this morning around 11 AM so more than thirteen hours before the ball dropped. Kenneth and I and that's before you go we wanna know. What are your resolutions for the new year. So I until I think the big one is that like to meditate Norris started meditating this sea air out. And then see you I'm I'd like to read more I get I get caught up with like that flakes and movie is and that's like that easy options I'd like to make more time actually agree. Know you're down there in Washington. You need all the medication you can get my hit so that was some good resolutions there agent nest thank you summits have fun time celebrating. They are we are you back what that's tomorrow so here. Unveiling if you guys tomorrow. There you go you're gonna have a big celebration tonight aren't sure. Thank you and as we appreciate that is our question of the day it's all about resolutions. We do you wanna hear from you what are your New Year's resolutions thoughts in the comments that we does that ABC's life. Resolutions. All around young tonight. I'll president's front has signed three new bills into law one measure takes action against rebel calls clearing the way for additional civil penalties on those who intentionally violate restrictions. He also signed legislation which provides back money to help lower the number of back logged. Rape kits across the country and the third law establishes a government wide data standards for information reported by recipients of federal grant. Former vice president Joseph Biden is not ruling now the idea of a bipartisan ticket if he wins the democratic nomination a New Hampshire voter asked Biden if he would. Consider a Republican as his running mate. He said he would but added that he couldn't think of one now fight is that there are some really decent Republicans out there but they've got to step up. And fellow democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has released letters from three doctor Saul which indicate he is in good health. There are not senator suffered a heart attack in October. One of the letters says the 78 year old Sanders is more then fit enough to pursue vigorous activities we turn now to disturbing new evidence as authorities investigate that anti Semitic attack in New York. Authorities have filed hate crime charges against the man accused of stabbing by people celebrating Chanukah at a rabbi's home. And other trying to determine if he's connected TV unsolved stabbing of another rabbi. Honolulu. The Jewish community coming together holding a rally in response to a heinous attack outside New York City. It comes as the man accused of stabbing five people during a Chanukah celebration. Is now facing federal hate crime charges officials say this surveillance image shows Grafton Thomas entering a rabbi's home in Muncie Saturday. Before slashing several people with a machete the size of a broomstick. Swinging as this Gordon knife I don't know what it was back and forth I think people. Thomas' family and attorneys say he has a history of mental illness but no known history of anti semitism money. Impression from speaking with him is that. It needs. Serious psychiatric evaluation. Whether those manifested and anti semitism not a moment I can't tell you. But this morning a criminal complaint is. ABC news that authorities are now investigating whether Thomas is connected to the unsolved stabbing in the same town back in November. When a rabbi was found badly bleeding. He survived after be rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The criminal complaint also claims Thomas has shown interest in the black Hebrew is real light movement. A movement followed by the suspected killers in a shoot out earlier this month the New Jersey in which six people died including the gunman both attacks are part of thirteen in the last month. Targeting people of the Jewish faith in the New York City area. Let's call it what it is these people are domestic terrorists we have increased security in this state. I think it's time to step up the law enforcement. Authorities say they found another large knife at thomas' house in different from the one used in Saturday's attack. One victim is still in critical condition Thomas has pleaded not guilty. And we have new details about that deadly church shooting at Texas a pastor tells a local newspaper the shooter was given food at the church on several occasions. I was angry when he wasn't giving cash. B while we're now hearing from the hero who stopped Sunday's attack. Are. A bit dual for the lives lost in the Texas church shooting and cities. Ducks Sunday service interrupted by gunshots when a shooter opened fire. At least six harm parishioners fought back church court Jack Wilson firing a single shot killing the gunman. Forty could harm anyone else they'll feel like him hero doing ward. A needed to do to protect the people of the congregation. Two worshippers 67 year old Richard White and 64 year old Tony Wallace were killed in the attack Wallace's grandson was in the sanctuary at the time. Vending stand up and turned around him so probably a blue light. Three feet away from a pop. And I Kyra breaking late sometimes. And a strong about me and just keep on going. The State's attorney general calling this church a model praising a new state law that affirms the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon and athletes of Porsche again. Prevent every crazy person purple pulling that we can be prepared like this church was now a community morning Walsh. Two great Meehan. Chileans. Meehan that I consider. Floating above myself. Who did the same for me the gunman's sister confirmed to ABC news she believes her brother went on a suicide mission because Sunday was the birth. Stay up their brother who died two years ago. A controversial incident a volley no vulgar insult on a coffee cup given to a police officer has been ruled a hoax. Images of the couple with the words expletive hate Britain on it went viral over the weekend. The now former Herrington Kansas police officer said it was given to him by a worker at a McDonald's. Harrington is police chief says the ex cop told him it was meant to be a joke. The chief called the case of black high on force. This was completely and solely fabricated by a Harrington police officer. Who is no longer employed with our agency moving forward pairings of police department. We'll work tirelessly to regain the lost trust with both McDonald's. And with the citizens that we serve. Security video proves none of the employees did anything wrong with the officer resigned officials haven't identified him saying. It's a personnel matter he is not expect to face charges. And a police chief in Mobile, Alabama is apologizing for this photo posted online officers are holding not what they call eight homeless Quayle. Those are cardboard signs confiscated from homeless people sitting the chief called a photo insensitive. No word if the officers will be disciplined. And thousands of air travelers we'll have a chance to fly to the 20/20 Summer Olympics and Tokyo for free sort out. Japan airlines has a promotion starting in February. It's getting away 50000 round trip tickets with in the country so what is already have to beat in Japan at the time of their flights. When you apply LC for possible destinations but you won't know where you're going until three days. After submitting the application seem pretty flexible you do and again you have to be and the country so you. So only applies to small number of people got right back but you govern the US Japan yet paper that sided ticket and then it's not a bad thing that's just our while brown is that yes. Coming up celebrations are kicking off around the world as we Reagan when he twenty plus his share their big plans for its money flying frisbee and stick to unknowing sister I'm not being called stiffness after that. Welcome back. It's back breaking news this morning in Iraq or hundreds of Warner had tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad after those deadly US airstrikes that killed 25 Shiite militia fighters. There is word that some of the protesters got through the gate of the embassy let's bring in ABC's to a MacFarlane who was standing by monitoring the situation Julia what have you learned. Kenneth Perez a huge amount of on confines. Information flying about but what we know and what we have seen for finished coming in this morning from by Dodd is on there is a sizable crowd right outside the American Embassy in Baghdad in the the Green Zone and not fortified. Compound well a number of a foreign embassies. On located what we know certify is not a funeral. Well hundreds of more and is what walking off because they managed to walk into the greens and when not entirely clear as to how they managed to gain access. In to this secure compounds and they have managed to reach outside the American Embassy in Baghdad many of them. Waving flags of cat type Hezbollah and that is the Iran backed. Iraqi Shia militia which the US carried out Astro accidents on Sunday they are outside waiting this flies in May have been had chanting down down USA. All right Julia I think you we won't have much more on this developing situation in Baghdad. As soon as a becomes available. All right joy let's move on to Australia where the extreme fire danger has forced tens of thousands to evacuate and now we're hearing some residents are. Fleeing to beaches and rivers was keep the flames. Right Katharine Graham when he Incredibles scenes that in southern Victoria you know yesterday we were talking about the die a state. In the southern state all Victoria well that are now around 4000. People reported to how flagged. To a beach. And not like content that is right in the south of Australia Nickels defy it described a terrifying experience of counting on key size and boarding base. Under a blonde red skies guys and then defense says and the footage and looks likes coming from not my ex horrific the orange. All menace. Sky is above. India straight wins that and also several people have described the skies being black like midnight even though it was the middle of the day because of the amount of set an ash. India from there is raging wildfires is wildfires on the southern case. I'm embarrassed sent to measure around 310. Miles Y eight. And they had been Manning south to a driving thousands of people. Towards the beach a lot of the people here had been counting that on the beach side they said that they let her pad to jump in the water of the fire came right out. To the edge Britney weren't a terrifying. Scenes of people are getting a stay back. On the some bad news as well at two people have not been killed by the buys a New South Wales that brings potential deaths lanes today's highs. Up to twelve. Base to dust some believed to be. A father and a son there are found in the in the town of court by Jay in New South Wales that was hit by a massive blaze yesterday. This carries you those images you can see people raping their faces. With how old you so they can read yeah well let's lighten the mood just a little bit and talk about how people around the world are ringing in the new year. Right so we have just seen pictures coming in from New Zealand and that file is celebrations of course they are. The lesson that among the plaza major international cities to welcome in the new Arab reais and I like him got. With a big time with the fire lags in Oakland and in Christ sets and in Wellington Sydney also tries to make. A big deal out of the five lakes every yen but of course the violence and not when couldn't and Contra messy. Because a quarter million people had signed not petition trying to get the finalists to be counseled because. All but the bush fire is. But guys are always Big Five lags and so many good global capitals around the while it as the clock strikes twelve. As time goes by but I I'm an interest in and saying what must get a do. This yet because we saw accords the Russian authorities Daryn and and the capsule they dumps aren't officials scenario. All over the capital because they have recorded the warmest me is in essence 1886. That warmest museum since reckless the gap and. Wow just incredible Julie before you leave us. Putting in a chapel and when he twenty highly supporting entity for the first month before you quicker resolution. We might that's not while IA I'm not doing mid January because I was a little extreme but I'm gonna try and do. Vegetables plus fashion acts. OK got it that's been day I'm my news resolution. As to replace them I wouldn't it's a got a lot of house DIY. Challenges and tiny twenty which I really really need to get on that's passed on fixing up my house. Julia. You're gonna hate me for saying this and I'm boring for out of I was gonna. I also. Know there's an old and right now I was gonna say there's a lot of people on ends the Gramm who would help you with that Julia. Well and began you're definitely Melanie what went. I don't know what. Julia let's put out there. Linda I know I didn't mean your windows because you get you put it out there that there is some people who contact you on social media. School are gonna creep bones can I just put it out there Julia so. I'm not soliciting help from in the ground to come to my house saw problems they've ever 220 creeks and leave. Julia alone how about that talking about dean's anti trust he got that out they are now doing and not all. Because and them thing. I don't think Giuliani's help train its creators 120 yen slides and real critic free CI helped to with a little lesion there how about. And all right Fred thank you so much we appreciate it happy and happy and tried to threaten to see it next here on your ceiling and then. Check identification vast underwent attire before most admired man between president drop. And former President Obama this year's Gallup poll was sharply divided along party lines of course 41% of Democrats as though. All the while 45%. Are Republicans named track relatively few crossed party lines that independent choices weren't nearly equally divided. This is Obama's twelfth time in the top spot in Trump's first. After the 20 no other man was mentioned by more than 2% of responders but among the top ten president Jimmy Carter of France since and the Dali Lama. Meantime former First Lady Michelle Obama has been pulled as the most admired woman for the second year well. I and that's how would you like to stage an a hole in the ground. Not a nasty dirty wet hole but a hospitable. I'm just reading the words that are often Procter and I'd really regretted saying that they came out let you can go there are. And back again Biggs to a couple building ms. Lord of the Rings. Inspired a whole. If the bend down a lot of Hobbits are half the size if they are you don't hit your head on that what good are. Affection I like get paid next the cat that disappeared two years ago after hurricane Irma. This cat has returned to his older. Yes actually found two years later outside let's county sheriff's station in awarding dollars and spark cat. Happily reunited with. Eva is turning. Eva. World blade Texas got just wanted for Christmas taking Parsons mob body one in a magnifying glass to read. But yes on the Nelson mine cave in his Brothers used the magnifying glass to burn a hole in a piece of paper. And they set the entire along on fire ants the whole family had helped put out the flames in their whole holiday but Joseph Allen's. On ticket in stride saying this is Christmas with boys the patient mop. Always we'll be you know what my girls that would do the same bag that girls kids will be kids kids. All right we are bidding. I do good bye to an of the year and in fact another decade and this morning we're hearing from some of the youngest mine that's about how their ringing in the new year. If there ought to stay up that late speaking of kids yet our own will cans is back with our favorite students. Let's not. About New Year's Eve how do you celebrate you see Deanna asking here Allen laughed now. A flat island anymore whole lot else told. Outrage. Here that I asked why did you try some pot. What are your New Year's resolutions as we head into Tony Tony. Allison from. I want and he mistakenly thinks Carrey even if he's the extreme lean mean. And he's like. Timely block he can convention and Clinton. And I encourage you say come on Deanna what are you aiming to view and Tony Tony. I want my sense go to the line and certainly he can't stand to lick I do not like. All it. Or just brilliant thinker get two point. He wound young princess. And then try so simply canceled following this question did something teen who paid the sounds like another evil plan. Don't think he can think in front and that's why can't look at. Something. Minor crop I. I. Suspect why am proud. Good points. Senator recap your New Year's resolution Deanna is for your sister to be nicer. OK well we'll work on that so what is your hope for the world in 20/20. Can't. Before people who normally kick you. Not paying only going house is humanly can. Matty what would you wish for everybody in the world rules I think marbles rooms. It a wow. I love those kids they are so great and dialing a rivalry was a main topic yes it was those kids they're going places it would in my resolutions that will be to not get so upset at my kids when they go after one another hopefully there resolution will be not upset me. Yes working ten don't make mom I'm mad Coca. Hey coming up why this weekend may be the best time to get back in the dating game. Let's say good on the acts and what's important event today. Welcome back. Giving back that date and gain is one of your resolution. Like this Sunday January 5 has been dating Sunday seems the first Sunday of each year is the biggest on line. Dating day of the year experts say nagging from family over the holidays about relationships. Combined with the approach of Valentine's. Day. Helps drive the increase you've got up behind that person for February 14. There if there's a whole says son Uday. 915 inch I think is what match dot com's that is the most popular time Sunday night beatable team. Before going back to work after we can and okay. The party with no more. Wants them happy honey. For dating Sunday. Dating website report January is the busiest time of the year for people to look for love and that includes actress. Sharon Stone she was recently kicked off the day in sight bumble because other users didn't believe it was really her. If not it was a fake profile but they were wrong. The 61 year old actress divorced her second husband asking for Britney is on bumble. We get some users reported that it couldn't be couldn't possibly be me. Eight bumble don't shut me out of the high wouldn't have believed astounding some love as well. And it appears gratitude bird isn't just the force for climate change the teens apparently helping people find love online. The dean at OK keep it says there was a 100%. Increase in numbers name on profiled world why this year and knees and supporting her. It's important I'm fine I'm. I loved that final block of its mortgage americorps were in nineteen because it's all about. Mine. Everybody though love especially coming happens when he when he we're gonna need it going to be a busy year for sure. All right that is that for us on this final day of when he nineteen has been great to have a history of the key here though he can't have it may come back in the new year we sell that to happen. Hey no show tomorrow. By pulling back on January 2 weekend via.

