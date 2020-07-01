Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Good morning cannot smoke and Corbett terror here at the top five things to note this Tuesday number one the new tensions between the US and nearly 4000 American troops have now arrived equate it comes after the US killed her body commander last week. As he was laid to rest this morning and. Meanwhile they leader of Iran's revolutionary guard is now vowing to set fire to places supported by the U last. Number two another strong earthquake and Puerto Rico this one and magnitude six point five off the southern coast. There's no immediate reports of any serious panic a five point eight magnitude quake hit yesterday damaging or destroying dozens of homes and in the south schools have been closed for a week so buildings to be inspected. Monday's quake also destroyed the payments have been taught at rock formation. These before and after pictures show. The landmark reduced to rubble we will continue to monitor any aftershocks on to number three in the impeachment showdown in Washington key Republican senators have been avoiding questions after former national security about John Bolton. And now she prepared to testify at impeachment trial if he fifteen. But in order for witnesses to be called up the trial in the senate Democrats would need the support of more Republicans and that remains unclear. ABC's Mary Bruce says the pressure on moderate Republicans is probably. Democrats have been demanding to hear from Bolton and they feel that is offer an ounce drink dance their case for witnesses but this impasse continues. Doubled his offer certainly increases the pressure on Republican leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses so far he is refusing to budge resisting these calls for witnesses. While Democrats say that if he refuses to call key players like Bolton. They say it amounts to a. Cover up. Senator Mitt Romney for the wants to hear what Bolton have saved that stopped. But Romney stopped sort of sit supporting a subpoena for Bolton meanwhile House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to for the articles of impeachment of the senate. Number four new trouble for the boy scout the organization has been hit with its first federal sexual abuse loft. Eight alleged victims say the organization fell to protect them sexually abusive adults the suit also claims the scout right. Hide the number of patent filed. Put pressure on users to stop him from speaking out its doubts have not commented on this it. And finally number five a new way to reduce stress at work. According to a new study a small plant on your death can work wonders Japanese researchers tested six types of plants than they. Thank all of them help to significantly reduce stress and the war heart rate. Let's get right to that big story and the new warning from abroad the leader of the revolutionary guard has vowed to set fire to places supported by the United States this. Latest threat prompted chants of death to Israel as a massive crowd gathered this morning to bury the Iran in general killed by the US. At least 35 people have been killed in a stampede at that funeral. Thousands of American troops are arriving in the Middle East as tensions escalate meanwhile the Pentagon has now scrambling to clear up confusion about the status of US forces in Iraq. Let's bring in ABC's Serena Marshall as the new. Ken and Elizabeth good morning to have both of you enough first of nearly 4000 additional troops have begun arriving in the Middle East. Brace for retaliation from Iran and this comes as the Pentagon tries to clear up a draft memo that was accidentally released. Bed said they were withdrawing from Iraq. American soldiers leaving home landing in the Middle East. 3500 troops from the 82 airborne. Six B 52 bombers. Way to the region. Bracing for a tallied he said after the US drone strike that killed Iran's top military commander general could some soul Amani. Dozens of mourners turning out through his funeral. ABC's Martha Raddatz and here. There was weeping on the street but that was mixed with anger and a real call for revenge. President John continues to defend the killing a solo money telling Rush Limbaugh. And we had a shot at it and we took about. And to a lot safer now because of that there will see what happens. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also de pending the decision to kill the Iranian general. Calling the evidence compelling. Didn't exactly say what when where no. But he was planning. Coordinated and synchronized significant combat operations. Against US military forces in the region. And it was imminent. General mark Millie also saying there are no plans to withdraw American troops from Iraq after aid draft the letter was accidentally circulated. They indicated troops are moving outs. Millie saying it was a never meant to be made public. Adding nobody's leaving dusty but comes as Iraq's parliament took a non binding votes to keep US troops out of the country. Angry that killing and so money occurred on our soil. US government and NATO also now announced a pond still fighting nice isn't saying those US troops and need to be used to protecting US military bases in Iraq. That means that they aid decals that goes on the offense and only the Iraqi Army is there to fight them Kennison Kenneth Elizabeth art Serena thank you we appreciate it. Civil rights groups are looking into reports that dozens of your money in Americans have been detained while returning to the US from Canada. More than sixty people will be running dissent to say they were stopped and questioned for hours at a border crossing in Washington State as tensions flared with the Iran. One woman says she was stopped along with her husband and two children. When they came back from a ski trip even though. They were all US citizens. As soon as they unionized than we were warning we are. Morning you are indeed the just to the office and the and held us there for five dollars the ask many questions. And many personal questions like her face but he counts. It's not clear if their bodied Americans were detained at other border crossings as well US officials had denied the allegations out to East Africa where to a new details are emerging about the terror attack over the weekend that left three Americans dead after targeting key military airfield. Out of Bob militants. Posted images from the based showing their flag next to burning airplanes. US soldier killed in the attack was identified as 23 year old army specialist Hillary may go from Illinois. And dust and Harrison appears on was one of the two Defense Department contractors who died. A four year old this talking about her scary school bus ride to London cooks dosed off on her right to school yesterday morning in Milwaukee. Which you woke up she was all alone inside a locked bus landed started crying and banging on the windows handles so once saw her. She is okay this morning Bob says London definitely acted like a big girl. Ash cloudy and dry. Yes. And long narrow radical. Were you scared. Harris teen asks now. Some years. Canal's defeat Israel. Was created grave. Issue Irving. And little panel planned all this. Levin spears had no idea what happened until they got a call saying she wasn't as school police are investigating. Walk to police are looking for a driver who shot two kids who threw snowballs at his car. The boy girl ages thirteen and twelve were wounded but are expected to recover police only know it was a white Toyota. The kids were part of a group throwing snowballs at passing vehicles. And hit that for you it one neighbor thinks she heard as many as five's not. We turn out to what appears to be a record settlement for a couple in California. I key asset to pay 46 million dollars so family who's son was killed by a recall Dresser that fell on top of him. It's being described as the largest settlement of its kind in US history Jolene and Craig Dudek held back tears while talking about their son. Join effort restaurant fell on top of them. Yeah. Because we are very stressed there it is. Bowron Vickie. The couple spoke via Skype as their lawyer announced a 46 million dollar settlement with eye Kia. What they believe it's the largest Charl wrongful death settlement in US history. Two year old Joseph Dudack was killed and 2017. When the seventy pound Dresser toppled over crushing the boy in his California home. When they purchased the three who are mound dress her from here. In 20 wait he never suspected. That this small short. Dresses. Could be an instrument that. The lawsuit claimed Nike a new of the deaths associated with the tip overs prior to Joseph's death. But failed to take adequate safety measures in a statement IKEA says while no settlement can Alter the tragic events that brought us here. We're grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution we remain committed to working proactively and collaborative bleed to address this very important home safety issue the Dresser was recalled and 316 a year before Joseph died. But his parents say word about the recall never reached them. But the problem is that there were 27 million dress rehearsal and only a fraction. Have been returned to a kid. So there are clearly millions and millions. Unsafe. Easily get it over pieces of furniture in homes across America. And will another tragedy arise we hope. IKEA released the lineup tipped over resistant furniture in June the Dudek Hanley says they'll donate one million dollars from the settlement to groups that have a key for more furniture stability testing. And a dog in Indiana has had its special day after spent more than half of its flights and shops sandy the twelve year old pit bull. Boxer mix the shelter north of Indianapolis served as their home for more than six and a half years incredible a local couple decided to give Sandia per minute home. She left wearing a little red crown with lots of love from the staff AMD. That's amazing benefit the mascot for that shelter but sandy my work is done I found my prayer her home family glove that's story and now going. A coming up what people are flocking to a tiny village in Austria here they hadn't. They just can't let if go. Enough very. The new development in the party line trial the new charges on the other side of the country. After this. Welcome back we turned out to be Harvey Weinstein case the movie producer received a surprise during day one of its sex assault trial in New York City you charges were filed on the other side of the country in Los Angeles. Here's ABC's chopper alt. Just hours after Harvey Weinstein entered court in New York City for the start of his long awaited rape trial the now infamous Hollywood executive heat with new charges on the other side of the country. The defendant used his power. And influence to gain access to his victims and then committed violent crimes against them. The Los Angeles district attorney now accusing Weinstein of rating one woman at her LA hotel room. Then the next night allegedly sexually assaulting another woman in a hotel suite. All just days before appearing here on the 2013 Oscars red carpet with his pregnant wife. More than eighty women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct but the charges he faces in New York stem from two alleged victims. Weinstein has pled not guilty and maintains all sexual relations were consensual. This trial is to show the jury. The state of new York and the world that there's more to this and that they would like everyone to me. Monday as the trial began several Weinsteins other accusers were outside the courthouse vowing not to be silenced. I joined these other was brave women who were also harmed by Harvey Weinstein. To say. We aren't going anywhere. Harvey Weinstein trial here in New York set to continue later this morning the jury selection process scheduled to start at 930 and that process alone. Could take two weeks or more. Kenneth Elizabeth. Thank you Trevor and now all for more on our top story the escalating tensions with the Ron and the threat of retaliation for the airstrike that killed a top Iran in general. Let's go across the pond are foreign correspondent. To a McFarland in the London bureau for more on the Ronnie military's capabilities Julie get morning. Morning kind of morning Elizabeth so we've had a lot over the last few days about the risks pays by the Iran and with a lot about how they have proxies across. The region the Hayes sees. In Yemen Hamas and Gaza. And of course Hezbollah in Lebanon but I just once told you guys say a bit more about how the I I JC itself. It is a considerably bust and see and it raises a very unique hostile threat. To continue west I went to one assault by saying that the IG seeing guys it is separate from the Iran in conventional. On the they have their rent. I have four was c'mon they have there and navy. That is separate from the Iranian navy and they have their inside but come on a bit on men navy they have. I don't GC navy patrols in the Strait of Hormuz and remember in 2016 Nowak US sailor is that was seized by the IA IGC. In that area that is summing to be concerned of as mean seemed tests tensions escalate in the gulf. The Ciba this site but c'mon a running inside a capabilities. Considerable they have carried out cyber attacks in Israel and tacking on of course. On US banks in US businesses. The other thing to until understands about the I IGC is that they have a separate c'mon structure that goes all the way up to the supreme leader they kind of upgrade. Beyond the realms all of the judiciary and they they have a c'mon structure that bite pastas. The elected president they a considerable considerable force Juliet the other big story this morning of course as the fire still raging in Australia. Experts are saying that these fires are exactly what climate scientists have been predicting for more than a decade it. What can you tell us about that. Right so there was this report back in 2007. Elizabeth by the United Nations that warns that the rising tempted the rising global average temperature. Would could contribute to the frequency and intensity of fire has. A round the well its climate expensive said that this that would we have seen in Australia exactly matches. The warnings scientists made and that UN report Warman ten. Ms. again they say that the increase in the fire danger is likely to be associated with a reduced interval between fine as a that they happen more often. And a Foss the spread. Although the fire. Now and an energy systems analyst told ABC news that all of these factors especially the glared blog entry that increase. In a good attempt to has played a significant role. In these fat in these fires in Australia which lost yet they saw the driest and the warmest and yet. On Iraq court and they still put ten months of the driest some a season. To go and that's one of the many devastating things by the fire in a straight is that it shows no signs. Of going away anytime soon. Guys I would also appointee to this very fastening curious natural phenomenon that has been observed. In Australia got is he pirate accumulated named this clouds now. Ordinary Australians and now becoming more and more adept at recognizing these clouds what they ox is these are closeted informs. In the caught smack claims. All of the fire as it can also happen in a volcano is and that these systems basically. Generates there Bayern thunderstorms. Out how about why it's just briefly. Is when the hot ever arises from these fire as it cools and socks and cooler arrow around it and in much is how normal clouds of forms. When you get moist jet condensing in the atmospheric. This kind of form up. Clouds but when you have this mixed with the extreme heat that causes an electrical charge and that for a generates lightning. Which can then spot cool wildfires. Now a straight wins have been seeing knees and they've been taking incredible faint taste. All of these clouds some even from the act. I'm and you can see how that different from the from normal cause because of how thick they and many are wondering this is why the skies have been so doc administrative recent. Series that's such a serious story that's happening near so we wanna in possibly instant touch lighter Juliette that village federal Orleans bar at the setting. The film frozen is being overrun by tourists and I know that still had a series as well back then if that's a beautiful place. I was gonna say the tourist from it and think kids are very light mass ave but this is so this is an Al an Austrian village cold. Cool Stotts now. It will be congress say that it is the inspiration. For our Rendell and frozen but it suddenly been speculated. That it was it is a beautiful ferry -- outlying village. It's just a short drive away from solves bag. Not oh Vienna by train. The population is 778. People. But think get up to 101000 spam tourists and day that is six times a number. Of tourists cut captains got the Venice gets. Now let it go out on the map after appearing in a South Korean TV show. And then this Chinese tight kaine decided to build a replica helmet. In Guangdong spending hundreds of millions of dollars on that replica and then came along that rumor that it was the inspiration for the village. And it phrase in and out this is a huge huge problem. For the people who live they've got unprecedented lists problems prices have skyrocketed they've got a problem with drug gangs that are drones all over the place. Another man is on a losses that to what he can do about it because of course you can't just stop people from showing up. And I'm Juliana of those tourists are also spending money right I mean there. You know today talent they are giving to the local economies though it sometimes like the good with the bad. Guys and residents are charging tourists a year and to use them boss threatens that is how it right hey this situation why isn't this Bennett I don't. It noting your. I mean I go like that runs through it. Is a little over adult I think it's like no right and I think these are charting a more I mean that residents there to take advantage. And it get as much evidence that they can't pick as soon people letting go in the move on so let's. Having anyway. I'm doing. Thank you my friend appreciating it felt they had no question notifications now starting with this hijacker getting that close encounter with iPod. Up killer. Well. Look at all that wow I want that these sites and and I are riveted go go I was just gonna say that it. It probably going to be a word yep let's go probe camera on the health matter but that Arnold kind of gentle giants now didn't. They next to a joyous celebration going viral this morning is all Ohio teenager. He is walking if you were cheering crowd to ring the bell. And that all represents the and that this he mowed treatment. But cute but theme. And so we are saying congratulations. To use. I obviously people go through this it's such a big moment for them. Absolutely and you. Can have all his friends paddling and everyone's cheering him on. Well well worth special what Hillary's New York's governor once again became a. First responder after cracks on the highway. Andrew Cuomo rescued a man from up partially overturned truck Monday afternoon on a highway in New York City staff first. Shot this video of the governor helping that driver out of Iraq. The man is okay and by the way this is the third time Cuomo has come to I drivers rescue in the past four years I think we have a new governor later. Diego coming up we are counting down the hours of the greatest jeopardy showdown ever. Who will end up taking away the title of greatest of all time here from the champions themselves. I know. Visit to watch up today president cover birth they give a lot if proper scheduled to welcome the prime minister of Greece. And it's why for the White House. Two couples will be in the Oval Office before the president prime minister boldly expanded bilateral meetings in the capital. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein who is accused of sexually assaulting two women. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges and could face. Life in prison if convicted. And we are just hours away from the epic television event that fans in jeopardy have been waiting their entire lives for thirty Deb party's biggest chance are bracing for their biggest face off ever. ABC ignore. It all comes down to 29. Three jeopardy legends on Wednesday its. Rate still small town. By that title of greatest of all time and one million dollars how much injuries. 3800314. And knew one day Iraq. Get pretty James holds our cabinet to really be quick got a signaling device annoyance these two. James in the buzzer Ken Jennings knows it's fresher for James. Moore recently but now. It less than half as long as certain people. Jennings famous broker's record breaking 74 game winning streak to and was Iowa yes. Brad what are the top money winner four point 69 million. Who is Vivian late yesterday. Is he nervous it's like riding a bike you know you get back out there never forget. In there is one category we hope all of you at home will eighths booklet they sent. Category called. David you are covers the world. I hope I get it right and right they're calling the shots Alps to bet the true champion and dual feat. If there are elements that favors each of the three guys. They didn't win all that money by accident. Thank you David can't wait for that category and James Cannon Brad appeared. That same table yesterday on GMA its annual robot ask candor brought about their strategy for facing off against James. This is the first time the Durban on Jeffrey Wright knew for months who I was gonna watch. So I got very familiar with James by watching every game I could see you like to see him in person I did yes that's one of the benefits of holding in LA I love that I mean how many hours did you Walt put in to prepare for this turn it only. Yes and jeopardy kind of preparing your whole life for honesty and like every time you learn something new you just try to file it away my peers who one day. Yet that's that's a good guy great point actually because it a lot of people think he aegis study for this stuff you can't do it that way like there is some stuff you can brush up on but mostly issues being curious about information and learning your whole life and having it six somehow. Wow that's all about studying oh but you prepared for this. Exactly. So that that's our question of the day who do you think we'll be crowned the greatest I get an opportunity. And I don't. Our question of the day what do you think will be crowned the greatest jeopardy champion of all time tell us who. You're ready for the comments or tweet us at ABC news lives. We already know who I mean. Here comes jeopardy game up. Sounds pretty claims he will low blow away those other contestants got here comes jeopardy game and I think it. Are erratic not we got to go out and tomorrow.

