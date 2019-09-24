Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Good morning I'm cannot vote at. I'm Jane Norman had a top I think sets Wednesday number one the pressure building in Washington over that scandal involving the White House new details emerged overnight stemming from the allegation that president Tom tried to pressure Ukraine into investigating drew bites on. The president reportedly ordered a hold a military aid to Ukraine just days before phone call with Ukrainian president house Democrats are meeting today amid growing calls for impeachment. They're demanding to see a whistle blowers complaints about backed call it what the president is accused of using the aid as elaborate. Number 260 gratitude were taking the UN by storm slamming world leaders for not doing enough to fight climate change. This is sort of wrong. I shouldn't be op here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you'll come to us young people for hope. Tom thank you. The Swedish activists have now joined other teens filing a formal complaint saying the lack of action is violating their basic rights. And this image has gone viral through over glaring a president from but the UN Monday the president appeared to mock her on Twitter last night meeting quote. She seems like a very happy young girl. On to number three US army soldiers under arrest accused of discussing plans to bomb a TV news network and target presidential candidate federal or Roark care Nolan Smith allegedly told an FBI source that he placed a vehicle full of explosive materials that back headquarters. Other news network. CNN says it was the target agency Smith provided bomb making instructions during chats on FaceBook. They say the 24 year old who was stationed in Kansas also expressed a desire to fight with an extremist group in Ukraine. Number for a new book claims investigators know who killed teamster's boss Jimmy Hoffa the author is the stepson of Chuckie O'Brien who was a suspect in hoffa's disappearance but was never charged. Jack Goldsmith says he spent seven years investigating the case in his book out today he says investigators know won't kill off all but there's not enough evidence her real name. Goldsmith would only say the killer is no longer alive and was connected to a Detroit crime family. Hoffa was last seen at a restaurant near Detroit in 1975. And finally number five the reigning champion on jeopardy. Jason zapped for an area has now won seventeen games. The math teacher from New Mexico has earned the nickname. Jeopardy Jason how's that he won it. He's already won more than 472000. Dollars he says one of the Secret Service successes I'll be trained to use the buzzer on the ship. I didn't take this from a previous one of the great champs who said if you take any keep them toilet paper roll it actually. It has the CEO and the luck of the actual jeopardy buzzer if you just if you just hold on to that thing it's I was clicking with that. But the other spring mechanism on their practice it was and he was really ready to actually does seem a lot like the real the real instrument itself. It's adjacent traffic show eight times before getting on you don't burn analysts of Jeffrey Winters and he's not talking about like that were all that anti Taylor I'm then I don't best brains like thinking group group including whoop whoop practice that element you wanna be the next. Let's get right to that big story this several developments overnight in the scandal surrounding a phone call between president trump and the president of Ukraine. At issue is whether president trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden in exchange for US military aid he denies that claim it calls this another witch hunt meanwhile overnight new details emerge about the timeline including when that military was put on hold. ABCs and Estee awkward Tara has the latest from Washington where Democrats are meeting today to discuss impeachment and that's good morning. Good morning dazzle the president remains defiant and knowledge and he did talk about Joseph Biden and his conversations that the Ukrainian president. But denying there was any kind of quid pro quo. As president John Q is that to address the United Nations General Assembly today. He's still pushing back on that Wall Street Journal report Tuesday Democrat witch hunt here we go again insisting he did nothing wrong I repeatedly asking Ukrainian president's eleven ski to investigate his campaign rival Joseph Biden. At it's kind of that call the drug administration was withholding 250. Million dollars in aid to Ukraine. That congress had already approved now the Washington Post reports struggle ordered staffers to freeze that aid. Just days before his conversation and it's a Lansky drug denies there was any quid pro quo. I did not make a statement. That you have to do this or not to hear you saying I wouldn't do that I wouldn't do that. Minutes later I put no pressure on them whatsoever I could happen. I think it would probably possibly have been OK I did but I didn't I didn't put any pressure on them whatsoever. He mentioned Vice President Biden and his son in the context of us wanting to see. I'm honest government that's exactly what the American taxpayer would expect him back in Washington Republicans have been mostly silent on the matter that we don't know enough about it. But as steady trickle of house Democrats are now lining up to support impeachment. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinting at it. Threatening a whole new stage of investigation. At the drug administration doesn't handover the whistle blowers complaint to congress by Thursday. He may force us to go down this road and we may very well have crossed the rubicon here. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a closed door meeting with members of our caucus this afternoon this comes. Added reports that she's been quietly discussing with her allies whether it's time to impeach. All right in all of this is that it comes as the president is had to address world leaders today at the United Nations General Assembly cern has what can we expect to hear from him in a speech. Yes it was under the president's third time speaking at the UN general assembly we know he'll be talking about the economy is also expected to talk. About Iran he was asked about it Ron yesterday he says there's a lot of things happening when it comes to Iran all lot that we don't know about so we'll see if we get. Any more. The president of Ukraine at the UN and this'll be the first time the two leaders come face to face. Since this story broke tuning Tenet you have much anticipated meeting they are all coming during this firestorm. And S thank you. As some other stories we're watching this morning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is forcing a second vote on whether to scrap president trumps emergency declaration to help pay for the southern. Border wall get a vote is expected as early as tomorrow months after enough Republicans sign on to block the president from using military funding to build the wall but the house was unable to override the president's veto. A second Kansas. Residents die from a beeping related illness it brings the number of deaths nationally to nine but. Both Kansas residents were older than fifty and other had other health problems seven. Other cancers have been hospitalized ranging in age from seventeen to 67. Meanwhile federal prosecutors in northern California reportedly are investigating. We turn out to the heroic tragedy we're who wrote rescue after a tragedy and the train tracks. A little girl here in New York is alive after her father jumped who stepped in front of a subway while holding her. This morning we're hearing from the people who raced a safer. This morning the moments after a miracle was caught on camera. A five your Grohl a scene unharmed crawling out from beneath the subway train in New York City. Police say minutes earlier the girl's father had jumped in front of the train while holding her he was killed immediately. But somehow his daughter survived somebody up that'll. When the girl moved her hand first thing I said was thank god Jairo Torres seen wearing the white shirt in the rescue video was the first to help a sick crawl to me like a puppy. Come to me because I cannot come to you can see the girls 44 year old father of the surveillance video from their apartment building holding his daughter's hand before going to the train station witnesses say they heard him on his phone seconds before he grabbed his daughter. In jaunt. I found him telling the wife that you look out the other two kids how much paper to school. And then he says I love you. This morning the girl is home with only a few scratches the family is now filled with gratitude. And grief. It was a good father and of the single father about any aspect of everything it's time any except the absence of my husband. So tragic their neighbors say the fathers suffer from depression was often on his medication. Ended the navy has made a startling announcement three sailors from the same ship die by suicide last week. All three men were assigned to the USS George H. W. Bush the aircraft carriers currently docket nor folk Virginia. While undergoing meet miss another sailor from the ship took his own life in July. The ship's commander says the suicides were separate on related incidents reminds his crew that. Help is always available. A mother in four children from Florida are safe after being stranded on a sandbar for an entire night. You're finally tracked down by police helicopter along the river near Pensacola where they went swimming Sunday. The mother built a fire to keep everyone warm she says there is of cell phone service to call for help. Screaming up its homegrown ones every twenty seconds how. Help in his. Has tried everything I can end here is that you get the kids there's an eighth. In the. I'm thankful we did it. They spent the night in their bathing suits and were hungry and tired but everyone is okay embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown is going back to school one day after tweeting that he is cutting ties with the NFL brown announced. That he re enrolled at the Central Michigan University. Answer and pro shows for classes that are offered on line including technical writing. And racism inequality. Brown was released by the New England Patriots last week commit rape and sexual misconduct allegations. Almost three months after their epic a win at the World Cup the US women's national team continues to bring home the hardware. The team's co captain make your pinot being named between nineteen women's world player of the year. Follow in the footsteps of former winner from the US like me ham and Carly globally pinot accepting the award on behalf of all of that sentence saying the victory with the team effort. And to listen says it could be a game changer in the auto industry researchers say that it's possible. A battery could be developed for electric cars that could run for one million miles tussle as Ilan mosque first promise such battery and now Canadian researchers. It's not only possible but it could be on the market sooner than expected Tesla funded that study. Delta Airlines is changing its policy and emotional support animals the company says it will now allow those animals are priced longer than eight hours. Douglas has that made the change after coming up with a way to protect the health and safety of ever on boardwalk also along the annals on longer flights. Delta's they have pit bulls remains in place. Andrea more good news for cat people. That's right a new study finds that cats develop. Personal relationships with their human owners just like dogs or ask every person who lives of the cat knows. With the people owned by the Catholics are happy Oregon State researchers say the pets are securely attached to their owners. Cats are just too aloof to show much affection. I make sense and other words just like dogs cats also develop up. Her sole relationship with people and give they're humans asked security. You gotta be kitten me. We're gonna move on because she's gonna keep going we don't yet. Coming up if you're a fan of bold trying to gun down there. Giant robot battle they kind now as you can't have a fighting robot all your own. The White House but first a police department takes action against one of its own after the shocking arrest. 26 year old children at school. More after this. Welcome back this morning there are new developments after 26 year old kids were arrested. At their school in Orlando the officer who made the arrests have been fired and the police chief said what happened to the children. Shocked him and Needham sect whose stomach. I can only imagine how traumatic this was for every one involved. The Orlando police chief taking swift action after the controversial arrest of 26 year old children firing the officer involved and apologizing to the children and their families we were all the halt. We could not fathom the idea of a six year old. The input in the back of a police car last week the two kids a boy and a girl both six were arrested at school their hands bound with zip ties. This grandmother saying she was told her granddaughter was arrested after having a temper tantrum and kicking a staff member. It was arrested transport but ended up at least our hot shots taken at what I caught dead accept it took me. Our actual red ship is trapped like community. We still don't know why the boy what's arrested but the officer Dennis turner violated department policy by not getting approval to a rest children under the age of twelfth. Hours before Turner's firing the state attorney confirmed her office would not prosecute the children. Instead dropping the charges and working to clear their records. Children deserve to be disciplined by all means when they're misbehaving but as I said earlier the discipline must not depend on the criminal justice system. Wild story there but good to see the Orlando police department and a state attorney. Take action really quickly here. Over as prime minister Boris Johnson is here in New York for the United Nations General Assembly but Johnson is bracing for a Supreme Court ruling. Back in London on whether he broke the law went suspended parliament for five weeks. At of the October 31 for exit deadline. So let's go across Bonnie Joan MacFarlane for more Julie good morning to re how to ruling. Mornings and they mourning Kenneth Boris Johnson's advice to the queen that's here is suspend parliament was. Un lawful dot bone shell relaying. They this morning delivered by the president of the Supreme Court. All of the United Kingdom. Shots sending shockwaves across the British political establishment this morning lady hale who is the president. Of the Supreme Court announced early this morning that the decision was unanimous between all eleven justices he sat. Four this case now at the wedding is. Quite confusing but basically she has ruled. That Boris Johnson suspension of parliament. Was on a lawful because it had the effect of frustrates in parliament to preventing parliament's. From doing its GT now she has said she's -- eat. That the cool it is bound to concludes about the decision to advise her majesty the queen. To correct pollen that it was unlawful a peep because it had that effect of preventing give the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions. Without reasonable justification. She's referencing that that the government provided no written statement. Arguing why that's suspension. Was lawful now remember that Boris Johnson. Hit his basis for suspending parliament. Was in order to whack on new domestic legislative. Agenda but the court said that that the length of time and the timing of this. At such a critical junction. Was unlawful. Now what lady hail also said in her living was dot. It should be up to parliament to decide what's next he has said that this because. But if the let a house. I'm the upper Houses of Parliament should decide what comes next. But given not the routing has. Laid down dot pot the parliamentary suspension was Null an open net effect it basically means that parliament. Was Nava suspended and so now all they've been you can the UK it'll make his will be racing back to Westminster. And of course Boris Johnson will have to to. Make his speech in the house of commons. The prime minister's questions 'cause parliament is not technically still still sit saying. He's IC do you tend to give a speech at his and Ponte conference not the same time. He's currently of course in the United Nations in New York you about a very Alley. Wakeup call this morning to hit not rooting coming through but now lies. Are on the Holloman. Boris is already facing calls to resign. From opposition leaders who are accusing him of lying to the queen. Interesting development there's been closer to the Bre exit deadline deal if FaceBook before you go. It's not about the royal family is tour of South Africa SO what are they up to this morning. Yes this instinct is to some very happy news coming out of South Africa Harry and Mike and I can on the fact stay all of that African tour there out in South Africa. Yes today. Something I'm really happy joyful scenes of that meg in don's thing with the locals. They for the making speeches. About the quizzes that they care about that to make meet with local charities. The duchess of saw six again getting awarded on social media full very heartfelt speech she made. Yesterday. To number of phenol women's rights activists. Referring to herself as a woman of color and as you'll assist she was visiting a children's sense. In the time of new and go alongside Prince Harry now everyone is straining to see if slogan get a glimpse of little baby on T he's with his parents on this tour but he's does no official as scheduled him to make an appearance but everyone is hoping that. We may get a little sneak preview of him. While stem parents opt out. Thank you so much basement area. I let's get a check my notification starting with a giant robot up for auction. Ends up Roxanne Everett dollar and. Apparently the whole or out of money a couple of hundred thousands of them make. Mega bots incorporated it went under something and so eagle prying. Is up for us now up for auction. Now it is up herself. The question evident what what would you all of you bet on this how much did you spend and what would you do the giant. Battle robot if you had 1000 comments between us and ABC news line. That movie about this that I watched that have liked guy the guy who transformed an amendment out there with a guy who on Wolverine. Yes just don't know there was another one there right literally fighting. Hugh Jackman that's that and they were like fighting robot get a kidding mystery any kid to. No I loved ours I love them. Hey that's not a Philadelphia Eagles fans through some major shade even after our life. And death situation. In early Monday fire in Philly damaged a building with several apartments inside they broke out just hours after the Eagles dropped to numerous passes during their lots of Detroit. A good samaritan who loved rescue children from the fire was it letting that did he go you have to here is. Men's club Romans up it would we've got some like hagel. It's time Eagles receiver Nelson idol or who dropped two passes and fumbled. And that Eagles to keep Dolores taking the high road on Twitter. He thanked the guy for being a hero invited him and his family to the next. Eagles home and me in front as the Eagles fans take it all pretty soon. Sending a negative enough and that and we avenue know what it. I'll rat drag. Look at all the people gathered to watch is Mandarin Tokyo district before he took the gravity do it. It must have been like it looks like frisbee it had to be stay ill. It's been a call your sponsors ultimate to TU. We won't frisbee. Except this video's gone viral like thousands and thousands silent answer Grammy could see why. Yeah and out of Atlanta's real terror hold them back from losing control you and me yelling. His name is Jermaine and he says look you gotta live your life and yet you have a very good times the and these pilots have places the B they're gonna harm those more impatient yeah look at the shock and our there to get humans back so they can. Get going to get some dog bones going to walk go to the park wherever it is maybe by Sammy bugs come get me. All right so moving on now to the opening arguments in the murder trial of a former police officer amber Geiger shot and killed a man and his own apartment and Dallas. She says it was a mistake and she thought he was a burglar. Prosecutors say she missed several warning signs she was walking into the wrong home. This morning date to for an ex cops murder trial former Dallas officer ever Geiger shot and killed bought them John in his own apartment last year. She says she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor instead of the third where she lived. And then walked into John's apartment in mistook him for an intruder a jury will now decide whether it was murder or a mistake. 38 innocent lives on the current or former. Weren't doing the exact same thing. How was that at least she works at sixteen. Different apartments. It feels to register. The number cold war on any single want to. In their opening statements prosecutors say Geiger missed in numerous signs that she was entering the wrong apartment. Pointing out differences in the hallways and a red doormat. Is this extremely obvious bright red or amber and her hat. No more. Prosecutors claim Geiger had been sending intimate text messages in talking on the phone with her partner moments before she walked into John's home. And was possibly distracted. This morning the exact content of those messages is unknown because they were deleted on both their phones after the shooting. Tigers' defense team argues that Geiger who was still in uniform. Was tired after a long day on duty and that she feared for her life believing John was a burglar. Her attorney telling the jury the shooting was nothing short of an epic tragedy. To say she. Wasn't aware it was a red doormat and knowingly ignored it because she wanted to go to 1438. She's just mad it's preposterous. It was also were building court that Geiger was only able to get into John's apartment because the door was defective and hadn't closed properly. Well coming up we've got a big day ahead we'll tell you what's in store on this Tuesday plus the story of a hotel worker who went above and beyond during tropical storm. Belfast after this. Here's what to watch out for today president's office said to address the United Nations General Assembly today at 10:15 eastern. You can watch that right here on ABC news live the president is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the United Kingdom India and Iraq. We'll participate at a multilateral meeting with the Middle East strategic alliance. Some Democrats will hold a members only meeting this afternoon on the topic of and 844. Democrats now say they support impeaching president trump. And have a house Democrats who have been reluctant to sign on to the impeachment effort signaled Monday that their patience is wearing fence. The house committee on oversight and reform will hold a hearing on the outbreak of lung disease and the CDC's urgent warning not to use. And another parent and the varsity blues college admissions scandal is set to be sentenced today. Seven Stallone pleaded guilty to paying 250000. Dollars the city. To have a son admitted to the university Southern California by misrepresenting him. As the water polo player slums attorneys argued he is a good person who made a mistake pushing. For no prison time in 2000 hours of community service. And the NTSB is meeting Tuesday morning to determine the probable cause of gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts last September that killed one. And injured more than funny people. Plus it fits into the debrief for an update on our top stories in the briefing room for a break down. The latest headlines in politics. We've got a good story to leave you at Muslims. Celebrating young man who were calling employee of the year. After he worked at 32. Hour shift. I himself at a hotel on text is affected by tropical storm valve that he stayed by high and apparently the worker was so relieved him could show because of the storm. And so he worked all the way through tending to you. Those who were there are apparently ever ready pitching in to help cook as well. I mean you cannot that's so different I really help those few were at the hotel made him buy it so pilot Coleman's. But that is employees step it got pretty cool there. That's it for us this Tuesday have a good day we will see you tomorrow.

