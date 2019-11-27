Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

Good morning I'm count most damaging Norman here at the top five things had this Wednesday number one storms are making Thanksgiving travel nightmare. Where storm warning is if stretching from California to Michigan this morning with heavy snow hitting Minneapolis and strong winds slamming the Chicago area. Meanwhile heavy winds in the forecast for New York tomorrow could keep the Macy's parade balloons. On the ground. Number two the impeachment battle Washington. President trump claims he never asked Rudy Giuliani to go to Ukraine even though the transcript of its phone call serves. He repeatedly told Ukraine's president to speak with Giuliani and New York Times reports the president released military aid to Ukraine only after he learned about a whistle blower complaint. In the meantime the next phase of the impeachment inquiry is set to get underway next week moving from the house intelligence committee to the Judiciary Committee which is tasked with writing articles of impeachment. On to number three senator Elizabeth Warren takes a plunge and a new poll that growing concern about her Medicare for all. Plan Warner has dropped 14% of the lots month according to a nationwide quinnipiac poll former vice president Joseph Biden is now back in the lead. Mayor Pete but it has has jumped into second place and we had to duke for number four and. The Blue Devils lost to C event at Austin state university and over time. It is the first time you have lost at home during nonconference opponents. In 1918. Years big news there and finally number five with calorie counting begins estimates say Americans will take up. To 4000 calories on Thanksgiving and that's not counting the boos alcohol eat up. Good morning everyone that's our question of the day how many calories you plan to eat tomorrow because I'm pretty sure going to be calculator out here egotism but Turkey is that I have pride this is an idiot here and we had OK I think wagering on the back for comedies like that I almighty god we need plus the cake. Always nice and are now state. Let us know in the comments between us at ABC news line all right in the meantime let's get to that story this morning flat denial from president trump looking to distance himself from the Ukraine scandal. And his own. Attorney the president now claims he never directed Rudy Giuliani ago to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former vice president Joseph Biden. You all sources now say the president released military aid to Ukraine only after he was told about a whistle blower complaint. ABC's none of us are happy has new details on where the investigation goes from here for a good morning. Good morning to saying the morning to you Kenneth. Following two weeks of dramatic hearings by the House Intelligence Committee the House Judiciary Committee will now take over the impeachment probe. This is intelligence chairman Adam Schiff says that his panel will likely have a report after the Thanksgiving break. While congress remains on Thanksgiving break Democrats are already preparing for a busy December in the impeachment inquiry. Once lawmakers return it is a House Judiciary Committee that will take center stage. Chairman Jerry Nadler writing that on December 4 the panel will hold its first hearing in the probe to quote discuss the historical and constitutional bases of impeachment. This comes on the heels of two weeks' worth of high profile hearings involving current and former government officials including this admission from EU ambassador Gordon saw homeland. Was there a quid pro quo. The answer is yes now there's letter addressed to president trump also reminds and he and his legal team are welcome to participate. In this. Impeachment. That's really full. As a president dismissed the probe at his rally in Florida in an interview with bill O Reilly the president seemingly distanced himself from his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. He didn't direct tend to go to Ukraine to do any thing or put out a direct. Everybody he's. He would say he is a war here where he's a warrior Rudy what he possibly just Serbia but you have to understand word is that. The president also making light of the situation during the annual White House Thanksgiving Turkey pardon. They've already received subpoenas to appear. It Adam ships basement on Thursday. Meanwhile the New York Times is reporting a president trump was aware of the whistle blower complaint when he released military aid to Ukraine which is. A crucial crucial aspect of the Ukraine scandal timeline to name Kenneth. All right and I think it's much for joining us this morning. S support for impeaching president trump is holding steady after two weeks of public hearings. Any CNN poll shows 50% of Americans want the president impeached and removed from office that number unchanged from last month. For me now by party 10% of Republicans are in favor of impeachment compared to 47%. Of independents and 90% of Deborah. The White House the US capitol or briefly on lockdown yesterday morning. Officials say an unauthorized aircraft entered the restricted airspace near Washington. First reports said that NORAD has scrambled to Jackson then just sending Coast Guard helicopter no unauthorized aircraft was found it may only have been a flock of Berber. And the anonymous author behind a scathing book about the trump presidency is vowing to come out of the shadow saying they will not be shrouded in secrecy forever. The mystery person claiming to be a current or former senior administration official. To questions are read it last night. Writing quote truffle here for me in my own name before the 20/20 election. They question the president's mental fitness and accused him of using his power with regularity. Many had criticized the author for staying anonymous. It's all right let's turn out to the street and severe storms battering much of the country during the busiest travel time of the year. More than 100 million Americans and 32 states are under some common some kind of weather alert because of two powerful storm systems. One storm right now is dumping several inches of snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin. And as Thanksgiving dinner nears starting called historic as bearing down on the West Coast. This morning's severe weather making Thanksgiving travel treacherous and all the while others Ghana. While mango winter storm warnings are stretching from California to Michigan some of that lasting until Friday. Overnight in the mid west a winter white out in the Twin Cities were up to the foot of snow is possible before it ends this afternoon parts of the Colorado Rockies are digging out from feet of snow dumped by the same store woke up the electric the chance but. No dice is just to see you thank god the closer rooms on the West Coast and even stronger storm is sweeping off the Pacific Ocean bringing hurricane force winds it's expected to be a record setting system called a bomb cyclone meaning it will intensify act in and usually rapid rate. Up to eighty mile trial wind gusts it means one to two inches of rain in Southern California some of those recent burn scars he could see mudslides and debris flow this thing moves across the nation in that second storm could impact our weekend as everybody tries to get home. Near Spokane Washington snow and ice is to blame for this massive pileup on an interstate involving up to seventy vehicles with rain on the way in Southern California. Thousands of people have been allowed back home in Santa Barbara after a wind whipped wildfire forced them to tweak. Wind is also the big story on the East Coast were tomorrow's Macy's parade is in jeopardy because of heavy wind at the forecast. Organizers saying it will be a quote. Game day decision on whether the balloons will fly back in Colorado this snowboarder making the best of the bad weather. But with an estimated 55 million Americans hitting the road AM the skies today it won't be all fun and gains Nancy got B care. Out there Beaulieu rather Laura cuckoo birds up there. The star on the West Coast is already blamed for thousands of power outages in California. Some other stories are watching this morning the number of lettuce related E. Coli cases around the country is increasing the CDC says that has confirmed 27 more infections. That brings the total to 67 cases in nineteen states some of the victims have developed kidney failure. Officials say all the cases have been linked to Romaine lettuce grown in Salinas California. The CDC is advising about. Consumers not to eat and we chose not to sell remain from the region. A New Jersey hospital is apologizing for an incredible mix up doctors in Camden put a transplanted kidney into the wrong person last week. It was supposed to go to a patient with the identical name and about the same age the correct person eventually received a kidney hospital says it has taken steps to make sure the mistake is not repeated in the future. And Columbia protesters and security forces squared off in the capital city both the top. The latest battle fault talks between the country's president organizers looking to end a week of violent demonstrations. Protesters want the government to do more to fight inequality corruption and violence and rule areas and national strike is set for today. And check out this amazing rescue at southern Michigan this body cam video that captures a sheriff's deputy pulling a man from the touring band near Lansing. Deputy Chris Burton sprays the vehicle you see there the fire extinguisher he then yanks over the door buying to driver inside of apples and buy it on to safety. Well DeVon Burton and the cracked with the personal. In election. Good work there ain't coming up the NFL players sidelined during the games by an anxiety attack he's talking about how his team is helping him. Courtroom but first an ABC news exclusive an elite mountain climber describes her terrifying fall at Yosemite. And how she was rescued. We are back with the elite climber who speaking out this morning after surviving a terrifying fall in Yosemite National Park. Emily Perry Tim lost her grip and tumbled down Al Cappy tandem vertical rock formation but another alleged in the sport was in the right place at the right time to savor life. This morning a champion climber bruised and battered but people to be alive all at all I. I think I got pretty lucky so that they left elbow it. Officers who lost life. If we hear you can survive what could have been a fetal fall. After climbing up the first 150 feet on Yosemite true interest granite rock face known as el Cappy ten. Suddenly in the middle of her climate Herrington says she lost her grip and tumbled down the cleft. She describes pin bowling down with a rope lashing her neck. They think in my head it is just kind of like OK and falling is happening. And then say I don't remember I don't remember the impact it Doran -- happened after that I just remember being on the and a hero and my partner. Being there with me and I remembered knowing that I was injured says the worst hold on the entire route. The Yemeni after Obama holds. Alex tunnels the first to help carry ten he the world renowned rock climber and star of the 28 T Oscar winning documentary free solo. Connell was part of a group supporting characters attempt to do something no other woman has done before reclined at 3200 foot granite wall in one day. During her rescue hoddle kept carriage and alert with stories as Yosemite search and rescue experts painstakingly climbed up and pulled her to safety. This morning Harrigan says it will take time. But she plans to climb again. I aid will be back CSN and he probably in the spring but I ain't laid to rest and recover and then. I'm going to look forward to this thing. And good news this morning Harry Tenet's doing well enough to visit her family for Thanksgiving. Well let's turn out to Russia where an American teacher released after being held in prison for nearly two years is at risk of going back to jail on drug charges. Over a cleaning product he bought that was banned in Russia. Let's go across the pond at Hewlett McFarland in our London bureau for more Julie good morning so winning covered this case before I give us a reminder here. Yes so this is a story that ABC news has covets in quite some d.'s how just the back story. Tenet Daylon grand stuff he's a 52 year old English teacher he's originally from Texas. But he moved to Moscow where he lives with his wife on a couple years ago. He was charged by police they have their drug offenses off that he Boortz and cleaning product. On line at now there is a cash cloak of issues and discrepancies with this case an ABC news documentary. Found that so that was signs police were minor fracture in pots of the case against and they also. Do you tell us his mistreatment in prison. In the two in the just under two years that he was held in prison and Moscow in his kept in grim conditions he was isolated his her roster is denied medical attention. And he was attacked by his inmates now less than half of this sends. A war criminal cases in Russia and and a quest so according to a Russian legal rights group but in months this year he was unexpectedly. Released by that judge off to the judge found that there was some issues. With the prosecution. Now and he was unexpectedly. Unexpectedly release but we are waiting to see if his release is to be upheld there is a chimes in he can get back to prison unfortunately. RA and let's go to Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing corruption charges but that's not stopping his supporters from rallying. It was cost. Yes so around 5000. Support says all of the embattled prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubted and that Tel Aviv in support of hadn't. A couple of gritty and saying things about the Riley nude simply a lot of hay is Likud's colleagues. What I'm since the for this rally Netanyahu himself. Did not attend the event but then neither did a lot of his. Colleagues and his posse and a lot of analysts are in temperature and that's as a sign that he could be facing some issues within his party he is facing a possible. Rebellion now remember that Israel already went to the polls. In eight cold this yet and then again in September and it's now looking like Israel may have to go to a such election. Why because no new policy one out rifled a prime minister Netanyahu's party. Has won the majority of seats and me just. It does not have the support. Of enough parties to form a coalition government. And torque to try and build a coalition government have ended. In stalemate at the main if Israel is in the final 21 day period. For the 120 seat Knesset to rally behind any one candidate that's either Netanyahu or his main rival -- Afghanistan. I'd amendment nothing has happened so is looking like the country is borrow linked to what's it like I say it's fed election the issue for Netanyahu is obvious tiny general. How has been charged him on charges of fraud or bribery. And breach. Of trustee disputes those charges and says is as part of a can't against him but it is looking increasingly bad for his electoral Johnson's. And us that report Julie out of Thailand this morning and here has been found dead in a national park with. Kelly fifty pounds of trash and it's stunning. Yeah this is already Sus story this isn't a national park and Thailand un officials say that they found the male. A couple of days ago an oft forensic investigations they found that it had a huge amount of rubbish. In its stomach as he's at fifteen pounds it included. Rubber gloves instant noodles a small towel. And apart officials said the data have been eating posse for a long time before it died now this is just this is a very very poignant. Example to illustrate the depths of Thailand's plastic problem they used a 75 billion pieces of class billion plastic bags a ferry new way each year that's just plastic bags and Thailand. Kind of goes Thailand is a country that imports a lot of plastic waste from the west as well. But if you haven't had been to southeast Asia can I just got back from. Indonesia and you can see there is a huge huge amount of disposable plastic and not part of the world's and that has so many problems for the environment. Particularly marine pollution as well but but one big issue is outlook is countries they do import plastic waste from the west and often with very tragic. Second sauces like this it really impacts to wildlife. Yeah did you see these scenes so disturbing and I know there was one case where someone found a piece of trash and really one of the deepest parts. The ocean. Here. On the globe and when you find trash in the marianas trench. That's. It's pretty stunning and so. Or is that it's there is I have some good news though oh and I went head I want to lemon went a bonnet a couple of months ago. What they're trying to do on the island does that trying to ban the use of plastic buys and I actually. I I and I think you've you've done got me it for those who book but I spent a couple of ways of Osama. I didn't see any plastic straws in the whole line and they using bamboo straw is a using methyl stroh's. And there's a very visible sort of effort to try and finally tackled up plastic. Issues so hippie back can be replicated throughout southeast Asian which really does have a really serious toxic waste. I knew that holiday would do you some good at some point I'm really doing all about some guy. Always tell my agenda that ranks top yes we appreciate that Ari Joliet thank you so much I take so I guess it got us will be for second. Thanksgiving. That got tiger thing right. Not not have it out there again. Although Black Friday is filming that's coming across those side of the pond which is wed because with stunning to get Black Friday but no enmity celebrates Thanksgiving I had argued that I'm gonna cook a pumpkin pie I want you gonna trying to debunk him. Pumpkin pie. May ninth in a hot idea and the reason I of course on of the history of Thanksgiving. But I just thought that maybe that was when that you guys adopted over there on your side of the pond. Apps that Vietnam so can I can say it does not definitely not them and other restaurants that something will resume it. Agreeing. No mean good mental they've. A that Christmas penny not Clooney cheese and Thanksgiving that's something I didn't know existed until very recent may. While. I'm glad we can educate young Matt that is quest of about macaroni cheese cut the Cather is because boat car of this conference third and it's a it's a staple. For Thanksgiving feast. IA I may try that but I'm gonna give an I'm gonna try and cut my very fest pumpkin pie in the lane home again. There way for the Mac and cheese because you need several years of experience. I and a son and references before you make a Mac and cheese basket and right way Kate thank you Julia. Thanks Lester ratification is now starting with the special hotline that will be very busy over the next few hours for the Thanksgiving holiday operators are standing by at. Butterball Turkey talk line 1800 butterball. The service takes 100000 calls from confused Cox. From the start of November until Christmas each year the highest volume is expected tomorrow the line is open from 6 AM until 6 PM. And next to little girl upset that Amazon's Alexa yelled at her that's little five year old daisy there she. When he ran into or bad room crying to her mother after elect allegedly yelled at her questioning a Taylor swift's song. Yep. Laura Davies mother was shocked when that daughter came running Nancy they fetish he actually ask elected a plate it was. But the Burkle assists and refused the request. Fairly Alexis refusal with a bit too loud and harsh for daisy. Reducing the youngsters fifty years and up viral interview Papa John's founder says the company isn't producing the same product says he. Since he stepped down as chairman Johnson matter tells global TV station he's had forty pizzas in the last thirty days in quote it's not the famed peeps out. He also said the drop in equality means customers suffer as a matter resigned last year for using the N word on diversity training conference call. Thirty PS forty pizzas in thirty days a lot of pizza. And Philadelphia Eagles all pro guard Brandon Brooks is opening up about being forced to leave Sunday's game because of an eggs idea attack he's now shiny and new spotlight. On a disorder that note of Americans struggle with every day we'll gains has that story. Telstra Obama's are or between. That the two drugs. He'd personal played in. Miller said now just sort of homicide warrant you know until. New data should go back out there. Brandon Brooks offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles sidelined by severe anxiety. The six foot 5335. Pounds starting guard forced to leave Sunday's game against the Seahawks early. You know my team needed me you know grosans. You know I have an order for them to honor. It appears now before Sunday Brooks had missed a game for anxiety related illnesses since 2016. It was then that he began taking proactive measures to better handle his anxiety including therapy and medication. Brooks writing and it's we. Make no mistake I'm not ashamed or embarrassed by this nor would I go through daily have had this under control for a couple of years and had a setback yesterday. But as coach and team are behind him. This is serious and he's. He is something he battles were you know battles this this every single day in and as great job you know managing that. Brandon adding that several other NFL players have let him know that they struggle to it's an order around the league. The results that we know about it. It's about Morga problem organizing. And you guys. Can imagine in the honest. While the Eagles initially said Brooks left Sunday's game due to just an illness the NFL star explains why he took the time to clarified that it was in fact anxiety. For for people who are out there who you know. Are scared to get over who. You know suing their source shamed. To go through any type of muscle us. Brooks just the latest high profile name tackling the stigma surrounding mental health celebrities like Selena Gomez Stephen cold air and Lady Gaga. Also using their platform to raise awareness one in full or people. In the world. Suffer. From mental illness sharing their story with the same goal in mind. Just letting them know that you know it can you can be okay and you know something's can be prevented. You know you can hope you have spent some of the there earlier sarge. The AB AA reports that ends aideed to supporters a highly treatable yet only 37% of people suffering from them receive treatment. Brennan hopes he can change that by sharing his story which is something that summer walker also just did the cinder announced an honest to Graham that she needed to cancel. Some toward dates due to her social and society and it is really get that. They are bringing awareness to this issue and coming up we'll tell you what to watch our four. From the presidential candidates today plus a girl looking for a way to keep Thanksgiving relax this year. One marijuana company wants to help. More after this. Just watch out for today Democrats running for president are on the campaign trail Iowa senator Kabul Harris is scheduled to attend the launch of. Teachers for a potluck and prepare for Thanksgiving dinner senator Amy Klobuchar will attend a house party for holding events in two counties. And senator Cory Booker will participate in around cable TV service project before attending a big giving. In the morning in South Carolina and new comer to the race former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. We'll attend faith leaders roundtable and have lunch at trinity Baptist Church in Columbia. And congresswoman Woolsey Gabbert is set to hold a town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire overseas. Demonstrators in Colombia have vowed to hold a new national strike ever talks there could not come to an agreement today's strike comes nearly a week after 250000 Colombians have marched in one of the nation's largest ever protests. And back here down the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will be inflated this afternoon. It's still too early to tell whether they will be allowed to fly as high winds are forecast a police official calls it a game day decision. Plus don't forget to tune into the debris for an update our top stories in the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines and and politics. And finally this morning if you're a marijuana enthusiasts looking for that special tots your Thanksgiving feast and you live in the state where it's legal. You're in luck bear. Mayor on a company selling a wheat and views gravy. That's ready at the family to enjoy tax societies so yeah we gonna mellow out. Don't talk the politics you talk about the economics engraving fairy and speaking of gravy we hope that you have a great. Great Thanksgiving we up her travels are all gravy. All of us good. Good luck evidently on that have ago when. For me back my today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.