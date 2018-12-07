Transcript for Mother, daughter killed when boulder hit their car

Bruised on policing its nearly 800 pound boulder rule all the way through the victim's vehicle at the scene. It Tacoma for grown firemen. To actually role so it's extremely. Out of the crash site along rich valley boulevard and 125 street signs of Monday's deadly accident remained there were holes in the pavement let from the boulder. Including one that still has class from toll it would Avalon. Incentive caller please see 67 year old Karen Christiansen of shortened died. Along with her 32 year old daughter Gianna her boyfriend Ryan Killian route to five Eyewitness News about losing Jana. We had a connection like no other my heart is broken the world has lost an Angel if he tried to duplicate it millions of times. I don't think he would be able to do that. I think this is a very unique situation roost on police chief Mitchell Scott says he had most of the force out trying to find a landscaping truck captured by security camera. You can see the boulders in the back it was actions suspect vehicle. By having that photo we were able to do our that'll police work. Pound the pavement police it used to UN experts to enhance the image by midday Wednesday they found the business but we're still looking for the driver. I think you would have to know that it felt the truck. That's something we'll have to find out in the course of our investigation once we they are able to talk to the driver. And and find out exactly what was going through their mind.

