Transcript for Mother of El Paso shooter went to police before attack: Lawyers

Immigration enforcement was one of the reasons that big community of El Paso. Had been mobilized against president Trump's visit. Into the city after the mass shooting and there were protests in El Paso as the president was visiting ABC's Lisa Rodriguez has on the ground their forest now. How did that the community end up reacting as did the president visited some of the victims and first responders who said. Well throughout the day and throughout his visit there were various rallies around El Paso with people protesting Trump's visit. People protesting his immigration laws people protest staying. His rhetoric towards a Mexican American community in El Paso. Afterwards though this entire space here yesterday completely builds. With people dancing praying. And one of those people here presidential candidate better award. He says here just last night with someone. Who lost his wife of 22 years and he told that that he has been coming here every night since Saturday to mourn the loss of his wife in this massacre. The investigation has taken something of a new turn me said as the mother. Of the shooter Patrick Fresenius has come forward to save it she actually went to police concerns. That her son had the kind of ammunition and weapon that he did. He did and what we're hearing here on the ground is we've talked to various people in El Paso. Many of them veterans and many of them have told us that wild eighth. Are for gun rights while they have concealing carried. Licenses. They're not for people having assault weapons something that they want to Donald Trump to hear from them yesterday. And but the president did not address did he on the ground there any any form of a gun control we know we talk to the NRA about background checks but. President has said there is no appetite. Either in congress or in the country it in his belief or for any kind of assault style weapons back. He did not talk about gun legislation while he was here he instead Matt went. Various victims at the hospitals that they are currently act and when he spoke to Beth or work while he was here yesterday he said amongst other El Paso and exactly. They are thankful that the president came to spend time with the people here to see it that peanut they're going through. But they feel insulted that heat team here given the rhetoric she's had about Mexican Americans. And NBC's Lisa Rodriguez on the ground in El Paso, Texas where that community is still. Coming together and healing following the mass shooting motivated it seems by anti immigrant anti Mexican sentiment.

