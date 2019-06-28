Transcript for OK mom left baby in hot car to enter liquor store: Police

Concerned witness watched as police approached the heart with robotic camera rolling when they're. Your. Concerned that after several minutes outside the awhile so wine and liquor store she could not see the baby but the door was blocked. Luckily right when the officers got there which caused some commotion and everybody inside the business saw the police showing up in a frantic hurry. And they all add to that the store one of which was the the baby's. Does your car. Open it up right now coming. Traffic 500 match what the hell we think the car alone or in handcuffs with mom Gretchen Marco vick's pleading with police. The is that your child then you can hear what they're rampant has going to back. Michael vick's now phases a possible child endangerment charge and she's being held on 25000. Dollars bond. Accused of leaving her child in a car in 88 degrees. The estimates from the witnesses were fifteen to twenty minutes some even play set up to thirty minutes there's no waited to know. We based our charges off of the fact of the condition of the child which was pour at the time. Police say this fourteen month old boy showed medical distress and planning scan it. Even though the occupants said the car was left on police say it wasn't running. Whenever the baby start sweating that means that the babies overheated and that can quickly lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion in someone. So we're lucky that this child made an okay.

