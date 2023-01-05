Mother of Sinzae Reed: 'If my son was white, he probably wouldn't have been killed'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Megan Reed, mother of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed who was shot and killed in Columbus, Ohio, and activist Dejuan Sharp as they demand answers from police.

January 5, 2023

