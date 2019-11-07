Transcript for Mother's compelling testimony gives new insight on border conditions

We continue to follow the major humanitarian crisis at the border an emotional hearing on the hill focusing on reports of overcrowding. Unsanitary conditions. Even sexual assault and migrant detention centers a particularly. Emotional moment coming from a Guatemalan mother whose daughter died while in ice custody custody so take a listen. Me value my daughter is gone. The people who are in charge of running these facilities. And caring for these little angels. Are not supposed to let these things happen to them. And mrs. difficult to imagine so why bring in Claire long from Human Rights Watch who also had a chance to testify. At this hearing. Claire of those were powerful words from that mother what was your reaction when you were hearing that in person. Years. I I. This is the stakes here in star Britney and the stakes are. The state children's lives. I don't slower urging it this committee to. I don't trust the Scotts is our protection works well. Ari you explain what he does Don you remedy the condition that we. Are. Aaron and records of our I'm not hearing. What do you ones the American people to know about what's going on. It does not have to eat. What we heard a hearing. Let's former government. Witness saying. As long as these numbers of people are at order. Are coming and a half be placed in Indian students and that is just. Not true there are humanitarian models receptions. Process seen expeditions. An aunt. Re and he Shia Kurdish yearnings. Get a fair chance. And you get protection they need it and are sent act like adjacent eight. So I'm curious sound you'll you also testified yesterday in this hearing what was. Their reaction. From the hill to what you had to say. While I was. I was heartened to hear some numbers you know really engaging. Eat. Issues an order. Order including separation. Spam. It there are some number of Christian parents and children create order there are. Thousands separations. Children Mattel and the numbers need their primary care workers occurring at the quarter and not pushy. Thousands of kids and a company out. Not unaccompanied air. There commie. Where adult caregivers. And yet they are being separated. So I think everyone sort of asking this what happens from here I mean the government. Is reportedly planning more massive raids from ice beginning on Sunday. Right. Eerie beauty is being after all. Steve they. Mail order. She it's likely to media. Know right into the habit or Asian order there are serious crime and immigration. Education system and you don't and maybe it'll they can and not a lawyer Rio anarchy there's. And act under way here get a chance it secret but it is it's it's scary it's terrifying. Kinda her. And my result brown it's not there. Are a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.