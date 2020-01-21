Transcript for Mountain lion attacks small child at California park

We turned out to a Southern California to Southern California where a mountain alliances have attacked a little boy. Yet the toddler was walking what is failing in a parking authorities say his father split second decision likely save that the boy's life. 900 considered thank it was a terrifying site. He's just stared at the backpack and a massive Mountain Lion perched in a treat a backpack gripped in its jaws just moments after pouncing on a three year old who was walking with his family. I'm racking up and she said they be careful this Mountain Lion. And it's free and it's tax you know our child. The big cat grabbing the toddler by the neck when the boys quick thinking father through that backpack which distracted the Mountain Lion long enough so we can pull his son does say. The group that Mountain Lion attack about my group to be in a tree. The child suffered only minor injuries. Eight. Most likely saved his son's life. By his instant reaction still officials were forced to shut down the park interbrew go canyon while they hunted for the Mountain Lion responsible this morning at their urging caution for hikers in the area. We need to be aware situation out Scituate where this. Prejudice and it's an air Mountain Lion attacks are rare but encounters with the elusive animals are becoming more common. Less than a week ago this pack of five was spotted on surveillance video strolling through a neighborhood in Sacramento. The Mountain Lion was euthanized because it was considered a public safety threat.

