Transcript for Mourners gather in Houston to honor the life of Vanessa Guillen

A C a family and friends saying their goodbyes to soldier Vanessa Guillen in Houston today. We're here until honor and remember that mr. Goodman isn't he and generalize that. Beautiful slow. Are beautiful face. Her body in a horse drawn carriage led on to her high school athletic field where she played soccer during her teenage years. Five military officer is leading to public memorial to honor her life and service to our country. A lesson Kansas is a definition of beating. Strengths and warrior. It's forty year old army specialist went missing back in April from Fort Hood where she was stationed. Her remains discovered by investigators. More than two months later. After they say she was beaten to death on paced by a fellow soldier who later died by suicide. Toy Ichi year old Cecily Aguilar is accused of helping him dismember and hide Guillen body. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to tamper with evidence TN Stanley says she was sexually harassed by a co workers she didn't name. But that she didn't reported out of fear of retaliation the army has said there's no evidence of that. But the secretary of the army told ABC news last week that he promises to investigate the colts are. On one of the world's largest military installations. As one harassment and one assault. It's one team and we've bell for. Rest of our time in service our life. To prevent these types of action to find out how we could prevent them in the future. The family has demanded a detailed account of what happened to Guillen. They also want federal law changed to allow service members to report abuse to a third party agency. President trot met with her family in July promising the federal government would get to the bottom of her killing. Bring our rolling ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.