-
Now Playing: 'I think he almost walks on water': Ohio voter on Trump
-
Now Playing: Labor Day kicks off the home stretch for the presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: Idaho authorities blast unstable rock near highway
-
Now Playing: Chartered flight catches fire
-
Now Playing: Video shows rapid growth of wildfire in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake shares emotional message about value of life
-
Now Playing: Russell Wilson shares Instagram video of baby Win
-
Now Playing: Back to school and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Emotional moment on racial justice during ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’
-
Now Playing: Protestors fill the streets of Louisville on Derby Day
-
Now Playing: Wildfire traps campers in California
-
Now Playing: Will COVID-19 cases rise once kids are back in school?
-
Now Playing: Labor Day fears of COVID-19 resurge
-
Now Playing: Plane forced to make emergency landing after departing from Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Peaceful protests in Rochester turn aggressive between protestors and police
-
Now Playing: Tensions rise amid protests in Portland
-
Now Playing: Suspect accused of trying to steal infant inside grocery store
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video shows moment residents leap from 2nd story apartment fire