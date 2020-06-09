Transcript for Multiple boats sink during Trump parade on Texas lake

And the president down from boat parade started to wrap up on Lake Travis first responders started getting calls of multiple boats sinking. Many boats were moving slowly on the water but one of the boat club owners near Lake Travis says that might have actually been the problem. It's happening when when they go slow when you're going fast you're you're not displace a lot of water you know producing a bigger as big of awake as you do when your goal is slow and plowing that does. I mean everybody should speed dial. Scott Isaacs recommends people slow down around other boats but hit the gas at the enter awake in order to avoid letting the knows the boat dip. And take on water that water is gonna come man. When it does your built populate pop out so much water the parade started near emerald point marina. Isaacs says when an area gets a lot of boats and at the water can be like a washing machine. According to emergency services some of the boats or went down near that area. Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services it said Saturday there were no injuries. Boats sank slow enough so people could get out with light jackets on and hang onto rafts and tubes until being picked up by other boats. Reporting at Lake Travis my current TV news.

