Murder suspect arrested on Florida beach

More
Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, has been on the loose since he allegedly shot and killed someone in Pennsylvania in January.
0:35 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Murder suspect arrested on Florida beach
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, has been on the loose since he allegedly shot and killed someone in Pennsylvania in January. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70243825","title":"Murder suspect arrested on Florida beach","url":"/US/video/murder-suspect-arrested-florida-beach-70243825"}