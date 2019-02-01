Mystery surrounds fatal shooting of on-duty Marine

More
A Marine died after a shooting at the barracks in Washington, DC.
0:31 | 01/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mystery surrounds fatal shooting of on-duty Marine
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60120034,"title":"Mystery surrounds fatal shooting of on-duty Marine","duration":"0:31","description":"A Marine died after a shooting at the barracks in Washington, DC.","url":"/US/video/mystery-surrounds-fatal-shooting-duty-marine-60120034","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.