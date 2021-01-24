National Guard chief discusses troops staying in nation's capital

More
Gen. Dan Hokanson discussed how many National Guardsmen will stay in Washington, D.C., as well as COVID-19 concerns among those who came to secure the inauguration.
1:49 | 01/24/21

National Guard chief discusses troops staying in nation's capital

