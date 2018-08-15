Transcript for National Guard deploys thousands of soldiers to California

I'm Elizabeth McLaughlin here at the Pentagon. As wildfires continue to rage across the state of California the State's national Guardsmen about a thousand soldiers are contributing to the relief efforts. And that includes providing critical meet military capabilities. They're flying about 22 aircraft including an and Q nine reaper. That's remotely piloted drone that it's able to be flown about 24 hours that day it shares critical imagery that can then be analyzed and shared with fire chiefs. Now there's still about 760000. Acres that are burning across the State's. That's about the size of the state of Rhode Island or about sixty times the size of the island of Manhattan. I'm Elizabeth McLaughlin here at the Pentagon and you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.