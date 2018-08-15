-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage across California
-
Now Playing: Police vow to 'not rest' until they locate pregnant mom, 2 young daughters
-
Now Playing: National Guard deploys thousands of soldiers to California
-
Now Playing: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students start new school year
-
Now Playing: Closing arguments begin in Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Judge threatened over granting bail for suspects in New Mexico compound case
-
Now Playing: Couple rescued from ice cave were on the brink of death
-
Now Playing: Rare Pterosaur fossil discovered in Utah
-
Now Playing: Pregnant mom, 2 young daughters vanish in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Closing arguments in Manafort trial began today
-
Now Playing: First day of school in Parkland, Florida
-
Now Playing: Stoneman Douglas' 1st day back is 'bittersweet,' superintendent says
-
Now Playing: Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman picking flowers
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 15, 2018
-
Now Playing: LA will be first US city to use subway station body scanners
-
Now Playing: LAPD searches for man seen spanking a hippo at the zoo
-
Now Playing: College takes 'legal and moral' responsibility for athlete's death
-
Now Playing: Couple rescued from ice cave after two days
-
Now Playing: Judge faces backlash after New Mexico suspects freed
-
Now Playing: Dozens of water rescues across the flooded heartland