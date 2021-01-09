Transcript for Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

Search and rescue operation is underway after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego. In navy chopper like this one. Went down after taking off from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. One person was rescued. Five other people were missing overnight the governor of Texas is now expected to sign a controversial election law after a long standoff with Democrats Republicans passed a bill. Which will band drive through and and 24 hour early voting and impose an ID requirement for voting by mail Democrats call it voter suppression Republicans say. The changes will protect the integrity. Of elections turning to the pandemic a school district in Texas a stop in person learning after two teachers died from the covad. During the first a week of classes about setting 500 public's teachers in Texas of dust that positive. The governor has banned school districts from imposing masked mandates. Meanwhile in Florida that it is withholding the salaries of school board members would force mask mandates despite a court ruling in favor of mass mandates.

