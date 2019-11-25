Transcript for Navy secretary fired after handling of Navy SEAL case

All right we begin with a major controversy in the navy top navy commander Richard Spencer stepping down. After standoff with president trump over the fate of the navy seal prosecuted for war crimes I want to bring in Elizabeth McLaughlin. She joins us at the Pentagon. Elizabeth I just when she to remind us to Edward Gallagher is in what his war crimes war. He actually some have to taking back a couple of years to 2017. When Andy Gallagher was on a deployment weaken steel unit to Iraq. I he was accused of committing a work want a war crime excuse me of killing an ice since teenager who was held captive. And ultimately mean he came back to the states he was acquitted of that charge. And in Spanish and did face. A penalty for taking a photo with backed court's. So now he fast forward to earlier this month the president intervened in calendars teeth and decided that his punishment which was teen. Have his brain reduced his pain reduced for retirement. That president decided that action blockades that patient had to pay increase he should retire as a calling long standing. And have all of his benefits fully restored of course that was just the beginning of what would be a very very complicated we Karen the panic and. And Elizabeth I just ask I mean do we know why the president was so staunchly defending. I'm him in the first place. In the president's been very well Paul I think outer cape and he's been very Smart he is defense attorney have a appeared frequently. On FOX & Friends in the morning and the president tweets about this case wanted to restore that and have him retire with honor is. So when we get if this gets teary Karen race fetus to my. Between the White House and the needy isn't any good if I need to undergo what they call a training review board which has essentially. When they haven't cherry and Gallagher is here is. Determine whether he can retire at the needn't feel. I and found that would've happened I'm next month they designed to act on their own and that's actually not I'm Connie. I'm aching arm and her back to me you're determined to have some sort of gotten if he'd hear me well meaning drug or alcohol abuse. They would undergo that review board to decide if you can. Still calling yourself and me feel whole that I'll meet mean. With your record. So what happened at the present that we get on Thursday in San hate to not undergone our review warrant. Gallagher needs to keep his trying pain he needs didn't feel I and then the meanings that RA won't won't ponds that we're dealing. And seeing if the White House won't informal guidance as to how to proceed. And now. With a big news over the weekend in what we're tracking from last night and that Defense Secretary Marc Casper has told Richards Richard Spencer and a secretary at the needy. I asked for his resignation over the healing indicates. I can only it actually not what you think here I was not because I Spencer was was. Was. I danced the White House's decision it was actually because he was going behind asked for is backed and trained treading deal. With the White House so they Gallagher would go through the train review process. In stale. Couldn't be any sale when he retires and that's what led to act resignation and that ultimately what happened in. Gallagher will get at Chiang pin trump told the defense packaging our Casper he does get to retire as many feel. All right lots of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.